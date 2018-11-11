Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Love’ Filmed? Was It Really in Missouri?

Tonight is Hallmark’s latest Countdown to Christmas movie Christmas In Love, which will also air again multiple times during the holiday season. As you’re watching the movie, you will no doubt wonder where it was filmed. The movie is about Ellie Hartman (Brooke D’Orsay), who works in a small town bakery. Daniel Lissing, who plays the CEO Nick Carlingson, has a lot of modernization ideas that include laying off quite a few people. Of course, Ellie will seek to use some good old-fashioned small town Christmas charm to win him over. But just where were all the delightful small town scenes filmed?

The movie takes place in a small town in Missouri, but that’s not where it was filmed. Christmas in Love was filmed in North Bay, Ontario in Canada. It was filmed in the summer in June, so production crews had to work their magic to create a winter wonderland feel.

In an interview with TV Goodness, D’Orsay shared stories from the filming. She said that North Bay, Ontario is a small town about four hours north of Toronto and she loved the experience.

“Shooting in a small town made for such a nice bonding experience with everyone on the film,” she told TV Goodness. “Since options were limited, we all ended up planning activities together as a group during our time off. It was really wonderful. I will always have fond memories of this film and everyone who was a part of it.”

She also said she loved the location. “The Christmas festival set was right beside a gorgeous lake. We filmed in the summer, so we had a snowy set right beside a summery beach. It was a magical site!”

Here’s a photo from that lake:

One of the locations you’ll see in the movie is North Bay’s main street. The entire downtown is celebrating a Downtown Christmas Walk on the evening of Friday, November 30. Downtown stores will be decorated for Christmas and will have special deals and even a raffle.

The town has been featured in many Christmas films, including Hallmark’s Christmas in Angel Falls in 2017 and even Netflix’s Christmas Inheritance.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s complete Countdown to Christmas movie schedule for November.