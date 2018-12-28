5 Best Digital Day Deals on Amazon (2018)

Jump on the best Digital Day deals on Amazon and you won’t waste your gift card money on shipping costs. These are the best digital deals as we wind down 2018.
Up to $84 Off Rosetta Stone
Set a New Year's resolution to learn a new language using Rosetta Stone. For Digital Day, you can pick up an email access code to the language of your choice for up to 47 percent off regular price. You can choose from six month access, 12 month access (the best discount), or lifetime access.
You can pick from Spanish, German, English, French, Italian, and Chinese- the most spoken language in the world.
Up to 93% Off Bestsellers on Amazon Kindle
Stock up on the bestselling novels of the year with Amazon's Digital Day deals on Kindle ebooks. Today you'll find books like Bird Box, The Tuscan Child, and The Miniaturist at up to 93 percent off their normal prices.
Check out all the Kindle sales here. Get your new tablets all set for 2019 with all the books you've been thinking about at slashed prices.
Up to 75% Off Norton Security
Normally $79.99, today only you can pick up a one-year subscription for Norton Security Deluxe for $60 off. It's good for both Mac and Windows operating systems and covers up to five different devices so you can use it to protect your laptops, towers, tablets, and smartphones.
For more coverage, this Digital Day you can also get 69 percent off a 15 month subscription to Norton Security that covers 10 devices.
Digital Magazine Subscriptions from $5
This year you can save up a huge amount on your digital magazine subscriptions through Amazon with Digital Day deals and set you up with months of cheap reading for the year to come.
One issue of Wired costs $6.99, but on Digital Day you can get a one-year subscription for $5 which is 94 percent off buying the magazine monthly. You can find similarly awesome deals on Family Handyman, HGTV Magazine, and Reader's Digest. hereYou can find the whole list of magazine deals here.
3 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99
For the next six days, if you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited, your first three months will only cost you $0.99. Unlimited music is ad-free, can be listened to offline, and works with hands-free Alexa devices.
Just keep in mind that after your first three months, the subscription automatically switches to the normal rate of $9.99 per month or $7.99 for Prime members so if you want to avoid that, be sure to set an alert on your phone to cancel your subscription be for it re-ups.
$10 Amazon Credit With Amazon Cash
Pick up some free cash this Digital Day. When you sign up for Amazon Cash right now and add $40 or more to your account, you'll get a $10 credit toward your next Amazon purchase.
Amazon Cash is a way to add money to your Amazon account without a debit or credit card. You can apply cash directly to your account at participating stores like CVS, Gamestop, and 7-11. This is for new Amazon Cash users only and you'll want to use your credit before January 31st.