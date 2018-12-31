Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Noelle Robinson, daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and actor Leon Robinson (Cool Runnings), is heading to college on tonight’s brand new episode of the hit Bravo series. But according to a preview released by the network, it looks like she’s heading toward a breakdown before she even gets out the door.

Her mother first appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta on Season 3 when Noelle was just 10 years old. Noelle has since appeared sporadically on the show, now in its eleventh season, when she began temporarily splitting her time between Atlanta and North Carolina after graduating high school in 2017. Here’s everything you need to know about Noelle Robinson:

1. Before Leaving for College, Noelle Joined the Roster of New York City’s Major Model Management

Robinson loves to model and recently signed with Major Models out of New York. In June, Noelle showed off her walk at the New York Summer Fashion Explosion and documented the experience on her Instagram page.

2. In July, Robinson Announced She’ll Be Attending Howard University

This summer, Robinson announced that she’s officially become a Howard Bison, posting a photo on Instagram decked out in HU gear. Mom Cynthia reposted Robinson’s post along with the comment: “Wasn’t sure if it was going to be Howard or Paris. So Howard it is!! Your life, your choice baby girl. I am so proud of you! Let’s go Bisons🎉.” The university was also stoked about Robinson’s interest. Howard even posted about Noelle and Cynthia when the mother-daughter duo visited the campus for a tour back in April.

3. Viewers Might Remember Robinson from Another Show: WEtv’s CELEBrations

Robinson’s Sweet 16 birthday party aired on WEtv’s David Tutera’s CELEBrations in 2015. The network’s official show description reads: “This season of David Tutera’s Celebrations, viewers get an inside look at the fast-paced life of event planner, David Tutera, as he juggles fatherhood and transforms high-profile celebrity events into over-the-top extravaganzas. When his team takes on a roster of celebrity clients, including Vanessa Williams, 90210’s Ian Ziering and Mob Wives’ Big Ang, it’s his job to turn their wildest demands into epic CELEBrations. When last-minute problems arise, can David work his magic and keep his crown as the king of event planners?”

4. Robinson Often Gets Mistaken for Her Model Mom

After her mother posted a photo of her on Instagram, some users didn’t even recognize that it wasn’t Cynthia (“Your hair is absolutely beautiful Cynthia.🐩”). Others were in shock over how much the Howard student looked like her 51-year-old mom, commenting: “Beautiful she looks just like you here. I thought it was you at first,” “Like mother like daughter…gorgeous!” and “The apple don’t fall far from the tree @cynthiabailey10 smart sweet beautiful full package.”

5. It Looks Like Robinson is Already Prepping for Her Real Housewives Breakdown to Air

Just tonight, she retweeted this from DaiJa:

anyone who makes you feel bad about going through the process of growth is not on your team — DaiJa (@DaiJaMonet_) December 30, 2018

But things seem to be looking up for the model-cum-college student. The retweet was paired with another positive message:

i feel amazing. — noelle🎐✨ (@noellerobinson) December 30, 2018

READ NEXT: Dennis McKinley Deals With Rumors on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’