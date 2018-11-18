Dennis McKinley Deals With Rumors on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

When Porsha Williams first appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was married to athlete Kordell Stewart. She went on to get divorced, broke out of her shell, and jumped into dating. But, this season on the show, fans get to see Williams on a whole new level with her boyfriend, Dennis McKinley. Flash forward to today, McKinley is now Williams’ fiance and her baby’s father.

Williams and McKinley get engaged this season on RHOA and at one point, Williams will reveal she is pregnant. Currently, the couple is expecting a baby girl together, which will be the first child for Williams.

Though it appears to be a happy ending for Williams, early on this season, Kandi Burruss makes it known to the cameras that some rumors have been floating around in Atlanta about McKinley. Williams is also shown questioning her man’s whereabouts. Burruss appears to hint that cheating rumors or some kind of shady business could be surrounding McKinley.

Celebrity Insider reported that, in 2014, his company, Queen Virgin Remy Hair, was sued for faulty merchandise. In the court case, McKinley’s side reported that, “There is no legitimate basis under the facts of this case to substantiate a claim upon which relief may be granted. Defendant [McKinley] has never sold any merchandise to Plaintiff [Kimberly Garlick] nor has had any dealings with Plaintiff, and therefore is an improperly named party to the lawsuit.” McKinley wanted the case dismissed.

Another issue with McKinley’s company went down in 2012, with his ex-girlfriend, Shanise Thomason, according to Radar, when he sued her for “trademark infringement, conversion and other wrongful acts”. McKinley claimed $5,900 in merchandise was also stolen. There was a confidential settlement reached in July 2018.

According to Rolling Out, this season on RHOA, both Kandi Burruss and Williams’ sister, Lauren, voice concerns about McKinley. They reportedly think he has “unfinished business” with his ex. Burruss tells the cameras that McKinley is “a dog”. Atlanta Blackstar reported that Burruss and Williams unfollowed each other on Instagram over the summer, months ahead of the RHOA premiere. So, clearly, Burruss’ opinions about Williams’ man have an effect on the two women’s relationship, which was already rocky.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley announced their engagement at the beginning of October 2018. A rep told People about the proposal, revealing, “Dennis rented out a venue and took Porsha via helicopter there … After they were officially engaged, they threw a Prayer party for Baby McKinley. She doesn’t want any focus on the ring etc. but it’s huge and gorgeous! Dennis had videographer & photographer and has been working on the proposal for two months….had candles etc and rose petals everywhere.”

Six years ago, Williams suffered a miscarriage, so she called this special time with McKinley and their baby together “a dream come true”. Williams said to People, “The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true.”

Williams reportedly knew McKinley for a long time before they started dating this year.