Game of Thrones Season 8 Teaser Trailer [WATCH]

Game of Thrones released a 30-second long trailer Thursday afternoon, and although there isn’t much in terms of footage from the upcoming and final season of the show, the trailer features some pretty chilling animation of Westeros finally succumbing to winter.

In the 33-second video, the winter chill spreads southward in Westeros, climbing over the Stark direwolf and the Targaryen dragon. Meanwhile, a Lannister lion stands proudly as fire burns behind it, engulfing the lion and spreading its flames northward, until the opposing forces meet in a violent clash. Check out the short teaser below.

The video debuted at CCXP fan expo in São Paolo, Brazil where executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and series stars Maisie Williams and John Bradley were present for an official panel. The teaser is fitting, given the final season of the HBO series (based off of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels) is set to feature a final between humans and the Army of the Dead.

The trailer raises several questions for fans, including whether or not the ice storm that engulfs the Stark wolf and Targaryen dragon means that the White Walkers will overtake the north completely, and bring the battle to the Lannisters down in Kings Landing. Will Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen be forced to fight alongside Cersei, or will Cersei find a way to trap them between her army and the army of the dead? Is the ice covering the wolf and the dragon foreshadowing to a bitter end for the north? We already know what happened to one of Daenerys’ dragons during season seven, so what’s going to happen to the remaining two? And to Ghost? And everyone else that is surprisingly still alive?

The trailer still doesn’t give us an official release date, and although details about the upcoming season are still sparse, we do know that the season will be shorter than the seventh, with longer, almost feature-length episodes. We also know that there will be a massive battle that “makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park,” according to star Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister.

Actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, previously told Metro that season eight will “definitely will not be a rushed conclusion.” Emilia Clarke stated that the final season will “divide viewers,” and Joe Dempsie claims the end will be “unexpected and ‘satisfying.”

“It’s an ending I don’t think many people will be expecting and I think, on reflection, people will really, really enjoy,” Dempsie said, according to Metro.

