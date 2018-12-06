Minutes to Days on Spotify Wrapped 2018: How Many Days Have I Been Listening to Music?

Calculating minutes to days or to hours from your Spotify Wrapped 2018 playlist is easy. You can do it the old-fashioned way, or you can do it with some easy plug-in calculators on the internet. Either way, you’ll know how many days you’ve been listening to Spotify in 2018 (or how many hours) within moments.

First, here’s a calculator to convert minutes to days, and a calculator to convert minutes to hours.

There are 1,444 minutes in a day. Here’s what you need to know:

How to Find Your Personalized Spotify Wrapped 2018 Playlist

Your #2018Wrapped is here 🎉

Find out your most streamed songs, artists, podcasts, and playlists of the year ▶️ https://t.co/owfUgXEQ4Q pic.twitter.com/j9hGWLxWPM — Spotify (@Spotify) December 6, 2018

To find your personalized Spotify 2018 Wrapped playlist, you can go to the Spotify Wrapped website. That website only works for specific browsers and devices, so you can also go straight to your Spotify app and find your playlist in the “Made for You” section (found beneath the “Your Library” column on the left), or you can also access the playlist by clicking “Browse,” then scrolling down to the “Genres & Moods” section and clicking on the square that reads “2018.”

Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to see how many minutes (or hours, or days) you spent listening to music on Spotify via the Spotify Wrapped website. If you’re having trouble with the site on your computer, you should be able to access it via your mobile device.