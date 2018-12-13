Taylor Giavasis, Nash Grier’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Taylor Giasvasis is Nash Grier’s long-term girlfriend. The couple have been together since 2015. Their courtship was confirmed in an Instagram post from Grier in April 2016. He wrote on his page, “I’ve always been told Love isn’t something you just find. This is my best friend. We’ve been together for over a year now. She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met.”

Grier went on to write that he had been cynical in the past about relationships. He said he saw people “exploiting” others through relationships for their own personal gain. Grier said that it was only after he spent time hanging out with Giavasis that he began to trust her and she made his life “change for the better.” Grier finished his post with a personal message to Giavasis, “Thank you for selflessly spreading your divine energy & messages. You are changing this world one person at a time & I’m so thankful I’m one of those people, love you.”

Grier first shot to fame in 2013, along with his brother Hayes, with their collection of irreverent Vine videos. Since the demise of their chosen medium, Grier has become a star across other platforms, amassing nearly five million YouTube subscribers and nearly ten million Instagram followers.

Here’s what you need to know about the love of Nash Grier’s Life:

1. In December 2018, the Couple Was Beset With Pregnancy Rumors; Those Rumors Turned Out to Be False

On December 13, Nash Grier’s name became a trending topic on Twitter in the United States. His fans were convinced that an Instagram story from Kelsey Calemine featuring Giavasis had inadvertently revealed that she was pregnant.

@Nashgrier IS TAYLOR PREGNANT???? ARE USE HAVING A BABY OR WHAT TELL ME pic.twitter.com/wCxHWcFZmL — courteney (@courteneyx14) December 13, 2018

There has been no confirmation from Giavasis or Grier about the rumors. Giavsis had been active on Twitter while her boyfriend’s name was trending. She made no reference to the rumors. In one message, Giasvasis wrote, “I want a sub.” At the time of writing, Giasvasis’ latest message was retweet from Karen Neverland that read, “Practice saying “No” until it is easy and comfortable. Practice saying “Yes” only when your Heart says yes first. Honor yourself.”

nash grier ain’t gonna be a dad, my 12 year old heart is okay now xxxx pic.twitter.com/mQyYcnl6Zg — Molly (@mollynelson_7) December 13, 2018

Later, Kelsey Calemine updated her Instagram story to confirm that Giavasis was not pregnant.

2. Giavasis’ Father Is Convicted Murderer Bobby Cutts

Giavasis’ father is Bobby Lee Cutts Jr. In 2008, Cutts was convicted of the murder of Jessie Marie Davis, a near-term woman from Lake Township in Ohio. The murder occurred in June 2017. Cutts was the father of Davis’ unborn child and her 2-year-old son. The Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported in 2007 that Cutts had fathered three children by three different women. One of those women was the girlfriend of then-Cleveland Cavaliers player Shawn Kemp. Cutts was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 57 years in February 2008. He could have faced the death penalty in the case. Cutts was found guilty of Davis’ murder, the aggravated murder of his unborn baby, aggravated burglary, gross abuse of a corpse and child endangering.

At the time of the murder, Cutts had been an officer with the Canton Police Department. He was not initially considered a suspect in Davis’ murder. When Cutts was arrested, the police department was not involved. He was taken into custody by the FBI. Four days after his arrest, Giavasis’ mother filed for divorce. The couple had been separated but technically still married. Investigators said that in the aftermath of Davis’ death, he had been active on a dating website.

In a September 2018 tweet, Giavasis replied to a follower who wrote, “Do y’all ladies think it’s true that you choose men that are similar to your fathers ??” With, “Well I have no father but my boyfriend is like my mother.” Giavasis made a similar statement in December 2014.

In August 2018, Giavasis described her grandfather as being “like a father” to her in her youth. In March 2015, Giavasis said that she “found my father.”

3. Giavasis’ Mother Is Entrepreneur & Influencer Nikki Giavasis

Giavasis’ mother is Nikki Giavasis. On her Twitter bio, Nikki describes herself saying, “Mommy first ❤️ Forbes Top Influencer Entrepreneur Top Influencer Published author Agent for celebs & influencers.” According to Nikki’s IMDb page, she is a native of Canton, Ohio. That profile says that Giavasis attended high school in Texas, where she was also an NFL cheerleader in her senior year of high school. The page says that Nikki has published three books and now lives in Los Angeles.

In June 2017, Forbes named Nikki as one of their Top Instagram Influencers. The article said that nikki had closed “huge deals” and had been able to bring celebrities and brands together “through a fusion of her connections and business savvy.”

4. Giavasis Is Studying to Become a Doula, a Person Who Helps Pregnant Women Before & After They Give Birth

In December 2017, Grier introduced Giavasis to his YouTube subscribers it a video titled, “MEET MY GIRLFRIEND.” Giavasis describes herself as a photographer who was studying at school to be a doula. A doula is a non-medical qualification for people who work in helping pregnant women before-and-after they give birth. During the clip, Grier also says that the couple had recently moved in together.

5. Giavasis Is Solidly Building Up her Social Media Following

At the time of writing, Giavasis boasts close to 350,000 Instagram followers. On her Twitter page, Giavasis as amassed just over 90,000 followers. Giavasis wrote of Nash on her Twitter page in November 2018, “My boyfriend is one of the most open minded people I have ever met. He spends his time learning and creating to help inspire about problems that need light brought to them in the world we live in today. He has helped me grow so much as a person! ❤️.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side