Nick Cannon Posts Homophobic Tweets By Female Comedians

Nick Cannon took to Twitter on Saturday morning to repost a series of homophobic tweets made by female comedians. He posted tweets from the likes of Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman among others, before going on to draw parallels between their remarks and the homophobic tweets that caused Kevin Hart to step down from hosting the Oscars.

Cannon, 38, posted tweets from the likes of Schumer and Handler with comments on each, like: “Interesting. I wonder if there was any backlash here…” After a fellow Twitter user attempted to pass off the tweets as being in the past, Cannon responded by writing: “Nope!! You know I’ve been saying f*cked up sh*t since twitter started! I don’t play that politically correct bullsh*t! F*ck politics!! Only Truth!” Check out Cannon’s tweets below.

Cannon Reposted Homophobic Tweets from the Likes of Amy Schumer & Sarah Silverman

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here… https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

🤔 I’m just saying… should we keep going??? https://t.co/1kESA82WqR — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

The Twitter outpouring comes a few days after Hart stepped down as host of the 2019 Oscars on Thursday. “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars,” he wrote in his official statement.

“This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” he added. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

Nope!! You know I’ve been saying fucked up shit since twitter started! I don’t play that politically correct bullshit! Fuck politics!! Only Truth!✊🏾 https://t.co/U1UmlQScyc — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

“I’m sorry that I hurt people,” he added. “I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.” Cannon was one of many comedians, along with DL Hughley, Michael Blackson and Tony Rock, who supported Hart’s decision.

After the comedian announced that he would be stepping away from his hosting duties, Cannon tweeted out: “We with you regardless!!! You know we feel about people trying to control us anyway!!”

Cannon’s Tweets Come on the Heels of Kevin Hart’s Decision to Not Host the Oscars

Nick cannon after uncovering Sarah Silvermans, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer’s homophobic tweets. pic.twitter.com/v4LXL1kX36 — D.A.M (@Dnellicious) December 8, 2018

This Nick Cannon shit is the Bill Cosby case all over again. A bunch of whataboutisms b/c black people do not like holding black men accountable. They didn’t see the need to address those white women (ignored when others did) until they realized they couldn’t be homophobic too. — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) December 8, 2018

Nick Cannon already on his last leg with the black community, why make himself look even more corny than he already is… pic.twitter.com/LRdpXLRGKb — The Kid is Alright 💕💖💗 (@glamhergirl) December 8, 2018

Nick Cannon really thought he killed it with those tweets. We literally pay no mind to any of those women. pic.twitter.com/DNCFmkBKm7 — T Λ R Λ 🌹 (@flowerrebelrose) December 8, 2018

And Nick Cannon can kiss my ass by bringing up the homophobic tweets of those white women. He's being deliberately obtuse because what Kevin said was wrong. Homophobia is wrong no matter the color of the person spewing the hate. — Ororo Munroe ⚡ (@Oddreyonna) December 8, 2018

Cannon’s tweets have incited a backlash of their own. Many feel that he is overstepping his bounds, and that he is attempting to create more division among those in the comedy world. “Nick Cannon really thought he killed it with those tweets,” wrote one disgruntled fan. “We literally pay no mind to any of those women.”

“And Nick Cannon can kiss my a*s by bringing up the homophobic tweets of those white women,” wrote an angered user. “He’s being deliberately obtuse because what Kevin said was wrong. Homophobia is wrong no matter the color of the person spewing the hate.”

Live look at Nick Cannon going through multiple twitter accounts on the hunt for problematic tweets. pic.twitter.com/jHnIUZY7tV — 𝑽𝑳𝑵 004. (@IllestxVillian) December 8, 2018

“This Nick Cannon sh*t is the Bill Cosby case all over again,” wrote a third fan. “A bunch of whataboutisms b/c black people do not like holding black men accountable. They didn’t see the need to address those white women (ignored when others did) until they realized they couldn’t be homophobic too.” Check out additional Twitter reactions above.