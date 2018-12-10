Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Served Time in Prison

Nicki Minaj has been very adamant in letting her fanbase and the general public know that she is currently in the hunt of a long-term committed relationship. According to HollywoodLife, in a recent interview with Wonderland magazine, Nicki Minaj revealed that she wants to be married and start a family in the near future. However, the recent unveiling of whom she’s chosen to start a serious relationship is not only raising eyebrows but a concern for safety as well.

Nicki Takes Her Relationship to Instagram

This past weekend, Nicki Minaj celebrated her 36th birthday with close friends, family, and a mystery man that has been rumored to be Minaj’s newest love interest who was recently identified as Kenneth Petty. In a series of Instagram post, both the “Ganja Burn” rapper and Petty can be seen posing for pics, riding jet skis, and snuggled up to one another confirming that the allegations of Minaj being a relationship to be true.

Unfortunately, after Nicki Minaj revealed that the two were an item, it was revealed that Kenny Petty is a convicted sex offender who served time for first-degree attempted rape that took place in April 1995. According to TMZ, Petty at the time, 16, used a sharp object to force another 16-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts. Petty was sentenced to 18-54 months in a New York state prison according to NYSexOffenders.com.

Kenny Petty Served Time in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Manslaughter

According to the criminal complaint about Kenneth Petty from the Queens County District Attorney, obtained by TheBlast, Petty was charged Petty with murder in the second degree for the shooting of a man named Lamont Robinson. According to the documents, the complaint states that on April 27, 2002, at 12:30 AM, Petty shot Robinson “with a loaded handgun (sic) multiple times thereby causing his death.”

A police blotter at the time of the shooting reveals that an unknown man (now identified as Lamont Robinson) was shot three times in the stomach and died in a nearby New York hospital.

Fortunately for Petty, he was able to negotiate a plea deal where he was not convicted for murder but for manslaughter. In 2006, Petty pleaded guilty in the manslaughter killing of Lamont Robinson and was sentenced to ten years in prison, to which he only served seven of those years. According to court documents, Petty was released in May 2013 and had been on supervised release for 5 years, until May of this year.

