Pete Davidson’s Sister, Casey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Casey Davidson is a college student and the sister of comedian Pete Davidson. They both grew up in Staten Island with their parents, and lost their father, Scott Davidson, in the 9/11 attacks. Scott Davidson was a firefighter.

Davidson played basketball at Marist College as a freshman and a sophomore. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Davidson Is Four Years Younger Than Her Older Brother

Pete Davidson is 25 years old, which would make his younger sister 21 years old. An archive photo found by SILive showed a picture of the two siblings at a much younger age, when Pete was 12 and Casey was eight years old.

Though Pete Davidson has since deleted his Instagram, his sister’s account reveals a number of tributes to her relationship with her only sibling. On November 16, 2017, Davidson wrote for her brother’s birthday, “Happy 24th Birthday to the most amazing, inspiring human I know!! Grateful for you everyday. Love you to the moon and back, can’t wait to celebrate this weekend.”

2. Davidson Played Basketball for Marist College & Was Featured as SILive’s Player of the Week in 2014

Davidson played basketball at Marist College as a freshman and sophomore for the 2015-2016 and 2016-17 seasons, but her name is not on the roster for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

For her sophomore year, her bio reads: “MAAC All-Academic Team – Appeared in eight games for the Red Foxes, totaling 19 minutes played and one rebound. Earned her first career steal on Feb. 9 at Quinnipiac.”

In 2014, when she was a high school student at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, Davidson was named the basketball player of the week by SILive.

The tribute to her athleticism read in part,

“The guard averaged 23.7 points per game in three contests last week en route to being named the high school girls’ basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 8.

Davidson, an Advance All Star last season, scored 21 in Sea’s season-opening 60-49 CHSAA win over NDA; poured in 23 points, including the go-ahead bucket late, during a 66-64 triumph over St. Edmund’s and tied a career-high with 27 points in a 55-39 triumph over Sacred Heart of L.I.”

3. Like Her Brother, Davidson Often Posts Moving Tributes to Her Late Father, Who Died in the 9/11 Attacks

Davidson has posted several nostalgic photos of her late father, who passed away in the 9/11 attack.

On September 11 this year, she wrote on Instagram, “Missing you extra today. Always wishing we had more time together. Love you more dad. 💜”

On Father’s Day earlier this summer, Davidson posted another throwback photo of her and her father, writing, “My heart is always heavy but a little extra today. Happy Father’s Day in heaven my angel. I’ll have extra chocolate ice cream for you. 💜”

On January 4, Davidson honored her father on his birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday my angel. Missing you extra. Wishing you were here today and everyday. 💜”

4. Davidson Appears to Have the Same Tattoo That Davidson & Grande Got Together

In an Instagram in October, Davidson revealed that she got the same tattoo that Pete got with Ariana Grande. The number, 8418, is a tribute to her father, Scott Davidson, as it was his badge number.

Grande and Davidson made waves in July when it was revealed that she had gotten the number tattooed on her foot; Davidson had already had the tattoo on his left arm for several years.

Grande has since tattooed over the number with a tribute to Mac Miller, making a point to show her fans that she’d done this in the outtakes for the Thank U, Next music video. As of December 15, Grande was still following Davidson on Instagram, though her brother has since deleted his account.

5. Davidson Has Not Spoken Out About Her Brother’s Struggles With Mental Health

Davidson has not made any public responses to her brother’s recent honesty with his followers about his struggles with mental health. On December 15, Pete wrote on Instagram, “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.” It was later confirmed that he was safe and accounted for at 30 Rockefeller Center.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. International suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org.