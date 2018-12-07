When Will ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Trailer Be Released?

While comic book fans are no doubt reeling from the emotional impact of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, Marvel Studios is just getting started. The studio will reportedly release the trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home on Saturday, December 8, giving fans their first glimpse of the MCU post-Thanos.

According to CBR, the Far from Home trailer will be screened at the Comic Con Experience in San Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, and will be released online shortly after. The schedule for Comic Con Experience states that the presentation will start at 5 p.m. Brazil time, which means that we should expect to get the trailer around 11 a.m. PT or 2 p.m. ET depending on your time zone.

The ‘Far from Home’ Trailer Is Expected for Release Around 2 p.m. ET

The trailer is expected to clock in at an estimated two and a half minutes, and has already been confirmed to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. That said, it remains unclear how Spidey (Tom Holland) will be resurrected after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The film will see the return of Spider-Man: Homecoming cast members Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon, while MCU mainstays Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are also confirmed to appear.

The Far from Home trailer will also provide the first look at Spidey’s new enemy, Mysterio. The character will be played by Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently took to Instagram to confirm his MCU involvement. He posted a video of himself reading a Spider-Man comic book and saying “Whoa… WTF.” The caption for the post jokingly reads: “I just realized I’m not playing Spider-Man.” Ironically, Gyllenhaal was considered for the role of teenage web-slinger before Tobey Maguire was chosen to head up the original Spider-Man trilogy (2002, 2004, 2007).

The Trailer Will Provide the First Glimpse of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio

While not much has been said about the upcoming film, editor Dan Lebental did reveal what fans should be expecting. During the press tour for Ant-Man & the Wasp, which Lebental also worked on, he told Movie Web that Far from Home is a step up in quality. “I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man, but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” he revealed. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also spoke on the difficulty that the film faces in terms of marketing a hero that’s currently dead in the MCU. “So much happens in [the third and fourth Avengers movies], as you can imagine,” he told io9. “And so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker? So, coming out two months after Untitled Avengers, [that’s what] much of what the next Spider-Man film will be about.”