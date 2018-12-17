‘The Voice’ 2018 Time Schedule & Season 15 Finale Spoilers

The season 15 finale of The Voice airs on two nights, with the live winner results being revealed on night two. The remaining four contestants hit the stage tonight for America’s votes and we have all the info on the show schedule, along with spoilers on some of the big performances. Read on for the rundown.

“THE VOICE” 2018 FINALE TIME & SCHEDULE: Night 1 of the finale airs in its usual Monday night time slot, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. On night 2, a recap episode of night 1’s performances, along with the journeys of the contestants, will air from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. Following the recap episode, the grand finale will air from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT.

The Voice will return with season 16 in February 2019, with a mix up in the judges.

“THE VOICE” 2018 TV CHANNEL: NBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

HOW TO WATCH “THE VOICE” 2018 FINALE ONLINE: For those who want to watch the show online via cable-free live streaming, there are several options. Find all instructions here.

“THE VOICE” 2018 JUDGES REMAINING: There are only three of the four judges remaining in the finale. Adam Levine lost his last remaining contestant on last week’s show. Therefore, the judges remaining are Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton. Hudson and Clarkson will actually perform a duet together on night two of the finale. They will sing “O Holy Night.”

“THE VOICE” 2018 CONTESTANTS REMAINING: The remaining finalists are Chevel Shepherd from Team Kelly, Kennedy Holmes from Team Jennifer, along with Chris Kroeze and Kirk Jay from Team Blake. Kirk Jay has been the front-runner out of the remaining artists.

“THE VOICE” 2018 FINALE PART 1: On night 1, each contestant will perform three times – singing one new solo cover, a duet with their coach and they will also debut their first original single.

“THE VOICE” 2018 FINALE PART 2: Night 2 is filled with A-list guest stars taking the stage to perform. According to NBC, they include Cher, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, John Legend, Dierks Bentley, Halsey, Marshmello and Bastille, Panic! At The Disco, and Season 14 Voice winner Brynn Cartelli. Legend, who is a judge on the next season of The Voice, will sing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with Esperanza Spalding. It is a song that is featured on his first Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas.” Dierks Bentley will sing his single “Burning Man,” which is off his album “The Mountain.”

Halsey will sing her song “Without Me”. DJ and producer Marshmello will perform his latest single, which is titled “Happier,” featuring British band Bastille. Panic! At The Disco will perform a medley of the band’s songs “High Hopes” and “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” which are two hits off of their latest album, “Pray for the Wicked.” Brynn Cartelli will sing her new song “Last Night’s Mascara”, which is off of her upcoming debut project.