Tumblr Adult Content Ban: When Will the New Rules Take Effect?

On Monday, Tumblr released a press release stating that the online platform will ban all adult content, including all photos, videos, images, GIFs, or other types of media that show human genitals include women’s nipples.

The change will take place on Dec. 17. All Tumblr accounts that contain the aforementioned content will be switched into private accounts so that users can’t find them when scrolling. Dec. 17 is, as activist Eliel Cruz noted, International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

The new rules are not dependent upon age, and Tumblr noted that there’s still going to be an option to report any type of content posted, regardless of the new ban.

Here’s what you need to know.

Exceptions to the New Adult Content Ban Will Include ‘Female-Representing Nipples in Connection With Breastfeeding, Birth, or After-Birth Moments’

So @tumblr is deciding to ban "adult content" (which will harm NSFW artists and sex workers) on their website starting on International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers. Cool. pic.twitter.com/jdSRkLfjFI — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) December 3, 2018

Though female nipples are now largely banned from the site, there are a few exceptions in which depictions will be allowed, and they all relate to motherhood and childbirth.

The press release states, “Examples of exceptions that are still permitted are exposed female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery.”

The statement also notes that “written content such as erotica, nudity related to political or newsworthy speech, and nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations, are also stuff that can be freely posted on Tumblr.”

For Those Who Already Have Adult Content Posted to Tumblr, They Will Likely Receive Email Notices Flagging the Content That Will Only Be Viewable For Themselves

What a lousy decision. Adult content is the only reason I use Tumblr https://t.co/sOYgyFWdkr — roxane gay (@rgay) December 3, 2018

It doesn’t appear that Tumblr is going to actively delete all adult content that is now restricted under the upcoming ban. However, what it will do is send email notices to all users who have uploaded such content and notify them that those pieces of content will only be viewable from their own account.

If you feel that a piece of content has been improperly categorized as inappropriate, you can also reach out to Tumblr support for clarification.

Twitter Reacts to Tumblr Adult Content Ban: ‘Tumblr Is More Offended at the Human Body Than it Is at Neo-Nazis & the KKK’

Tumblr is more offended at the human body than it is at neo-Nazis and the KKK. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 3, 2018

Users flooded Twitter after hearing of Tumblr’s decision to ban adult content. Tumblr has long been the go-to platform for adult images and content, especially for those in marginalized and non-hetero communities.

Tumblr on Dec 17th vs Tumblr on Dec 18th pic.twitter.com/hPqEbfF0KI — T🎃m (@sleepy_medic) December 3, 2018

Tumblr purging all of it's NSFW artists. pic.twitter.com/FNhfJPkUUl — Christian Asprey (@Pikasprey) December 3, 2018

This is absolutely terrible. Between Tumblr banning adult content and Flickr getting rid of its free storage, it's impossible to imagine the millions of images and pieces of content that will be gone forever from the mid-00s/10s internet https://t.co/GYeOSx7Pbu — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) December 3, 2018

How to get around the adult content ban on @tumblr pic.twitter.com/AzHohzkBpw — Stephanie Soh (@steph_soh) December 3, 2018

The looming question I have in light of Tumblr's new ban on adult content is how long until they declare anything queer to be "adult content" by default?https://t.co/eKIdo51JyW" — Crystal Frasier (@AmazonChique) December 3, 2018

#Tumblr to ban "adult content"…& lose 90% of their traffic. Just saying.. pic.twitter.com/wzbri4K3iT — Nick Brisbon (@NBrisbon) December 3, 2018

This isn’t funny. @Tumblr has been a safe haven for female sexuality, especially for young women uncomfortable with mainstream pornography. What a massive blow. https://t.co/nrM652IYSq — ella dawson (@brosandprose) December 3, 2018

Tumblr, a website for porn and people furiously scribbling death threats to authors who write YA novels they slightly disagree with, has banned porn.https://t.co/fYjPgdfrUi — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 3, 2018