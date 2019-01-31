Aimee Hall’s Battery & Fight Case Status

Aimee Hall, one of the stars of MTV’s Floribama, was sued over an altercation that took place while filming the show’s most recent season in 2018. According to court documents that Page Six was able to acquire, Hall allegedly physically attacked a woman and punched her in the face.

Melissa Bensinger, the victim in the case, claimed in Bay County, Fla., court papers that on May 18, 2018, she was a patron at a bar where Hall was filming and ultimately “attacked [her] by grabbing her and then forcefully punching her in the face.”

Radar Online obtained documents from the reporting officer that read, “The female stated Aimee, who is part of the TV show ‘Floribama,’ was making ‘PCB ratchet,” the report read. “Aimee said the two continued to argue when she (Aimee) threw a cup of water on the female, then left. Aimee stated furthermore, prior in the evening, the same female had pushed her while in the bathroom.”

“After battering [Bensinger], Aimee Hall, along with several other cast members of ‘Floribama Shore’ and other agents or employees of Defendant, 495 Productions Holdings, fled the scene,” the suit claimed, and that Hall was “tracked down by a deputy from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office” after the attack.

Bensinger filed a criminal suit against Hall, and security guards from the bar also identified Hall, claiming she punched Bensinger in the face “with a closed fist.” When police pulled Hall over, she alleges that Benginger “bucked” at her after confronting her, at which time Hall threw water in Bengsinger’s face.

Bensinger was suing Hall for close $15,000 for “serious bodily injury and emotional injury and resulting pain and suffering, mental anguish, embarrassment, medical expenses, and medical and nursing care and treatment,” per the suit filed. Bensinger was also suing 495 Productions and had asked the judge to issue an injunction to stop the footage from airing on MTV, according to Page Six.

Hall was arrested last week and while viewers watched as the Floribama star was cuffed and forced to wait in the back of the squad car. She didn’t end up sitting in jail overnight, though she is still facing charges.

Although Bensinger claims Hall broke her nose, Hall insists that her nose wasn’t broken, and is concerned that the fight made the news back to her home state of Alabama. “People have gotten in fights before,” Hall says. “People get in fights all the time. Why am I all over the media?”

Following her arrest, the officer explained that Hall was facing battery charges and would have to appear in court at a later date. The bar fight happened back in May 2018, and in September, she pleaded no contest to the criminal battery charges against her, Starcasm reported.

According to CheatSheet, Hall was not sentenced to any jail time for the fight. However, she was sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay the victim $4,307.08 in restitution. She was also ordered to pay a $400 fine or complete 35 hours of community service. By entering a no contest plea, Hall was able to avoid a jury trial. However, Bensinger has also filed a civil suit against Hall, so she isn’t completely out of hot water.

Hall is a fan-favorite on MTV’s Floribama Shore, and this isn’t the first time she’s gotten into trouble with the authorities. According to WFLA, she assaulted a Panama City native in May last year and was arrested. “The victim allegedly told Hall she was not making Panama City Beach look good and that’s when she was allegedly struck.” The victim confirmed that her nose had been broken, according to WFLA. She was also caught on camera punching fellow cast-mate Gus in the face during an argument.

