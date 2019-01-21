‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2 House Photos & Theme

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 unleashes tonight with 12 new fame- and money-hungry celebrities who will all be fighting and scratching their way to a $250,000 grand prize. The show will air 13 episodes before wrapping up and declaring a winner on February 13.

But first:

Host Julie Chen gave ET an exclusive look inside the house and it does not disappoint! The year’s theme is 1940’s Art Deco New York City. “If you were a celebrity in New York City in the 1940’s, this is the pad you would want,” the host said. “It looks very rich. This is not what our summer houseguests get…this is what our celebrities on Big Brother get.”

All of the house’s bedrooms follow the theme, with each celebrating a classic element of the city. One has a theme of 5th Avenue window shopping; the room is adorned with cutouts of models wearing only the highest of ’40s fashion. “The original Beyoncés, if you will,” said Chen.

Bedroom number two is designed to look like a luxury hotel, with a huge shining chandelier hanging high on the ceiling. The third bedroom turns the art-deco up to 11 with polished headboards and glitzy wall decorations. It’s a homage to NYC’s very own Chrysler Building.

The bathroom looks just as glamorous, though the houseguests will have to get used to only two showers, one toilet, and a double-digit number of roommates. “Welcome to Big Brother!” said Chen.

The kitchen might just be the most luxurious room in the new house. Chen called it her favorite kitchen the show has ever had. (Let’s just give the pots and pans a rest this season, OK houseguests?) Hanging on the room’s walls are black and white caricatures of last season’s celebrity houseguests which included Ross Matthews, Brandi Glanville, Shannon Elizabeth, James Maslow, and winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, among others.

Next up is the Lounge, which as Chen said, “We have copied what one of the train cars looked like on the most famous train during the ’40s. It was called the 20th Century Limited.” The design of the room allows for 26 people to fit inside, but luckily, it’ll only need to fit half that.

Next up: the Head of Household bedroom, which Chen noted was like “the star’s dressing room” of any Broadway show. It’s decked with tons of makeup lights, fresh flowers for the star in power, and a dazzling headboard lit with neons that was actually a former theater marquee.

The upstairs lounge was made to look like the Brooklyn Bridge, while the gym this season was made to look like the world famous 42nd street library.

Since the new cast is already inside playing the game, this house tour was taped before they moved in. The tour also confirmed to fans that the Chenbot was returning to the franchise even after the controversy that surrounded her husband, Les Moonves, and his very public ousting from CBS.

Tour the new Celebrity Big Brother house yourself with the video below. Tune in to the show’s two-night premiere starting tonight at 8 p.m. and continuing tomorrow, January 22, also at 8 p.m.