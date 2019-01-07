Does Colton Lose His Virginity This Season?

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor‘s 23rd bachelor on the show, is a virgin, which shouldn’t come as a surprise if you are a hardcore Bachelor fan, as the show is really invested in his sexually-pure, virgin storyline this season.

Underwood has long been vocal about his choice to remain abstinent, and although he says his virginity isn’t a big deal, it seems to be the one thing he talks about the most. In the season promo, Underwood says, “I am a virgin, but that’s just a small part of who I am.” But then the word virgin is also mentioned dozens of times, which seems to indicate that the subject of his virginity may be a pretty big part of the season.

Although Underwood has stated in the past he’d like to limit the conversation of his virginity in his Bachelor storyline, that also hasn’t stopped the show from creating ads based on the concept, including a knock of The 40-Year-Old Virgin promotional poster, and bringing up the subject as often as possible in the season trailer.

Fans of the show are curious if this season of The Bachelor will involve Underwood losing his virginity. By the looks of the women in the promo, they all want a piece of Underwood’s purity, with some of the girls talking about “rubbing oil all over his body” and the possibility for Underwood to “lose his virginity in Singapore.” They don’t seem to care that he is “here to fall in love” and considers “sexual intimacy a big part of any relationship,” indicating that he is still uncomfortable giving up his v-card to just anyone, and would prefer to be in a committed relationship first.

Underwood revealed that he is a virgin while he was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in July. “I spent a lot of time working on football Colton and I sorta forgot who personal Colton was,” he said. “And because of that, I still am a virgin.”

Although Becca inevitably sent him home, he went on former Bachelor contest Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, Ben and Ashley: Almost Famous to discuss his virginity. Ashley, who also went on the show as a virgin, defended Underwood’s decision to abstain from intercourse in an article for Cosmo.

On the podcast, Underwood defended his v-card against people who make him feel like it’s something to be ashamed of. “For me to hear people say, ‘Hey, it’s a skeleton in your closet’, it’s like, well, why’s that a skeleton? Why isn’t that just part of who I am and what makes me me? Why does that have to be portrayed as a bad thing?”

Although he has repeatedly told several media outlets and publications that his virginity doesn’t “define him,” and that he doesn’t want his narrative to completely revolve around his choice to abstain, it seems to be the only thing anybody can focus on since the promo was released last year.

So does he lose his virginity this season? In a recent interview with TMZ, Underwood still isn’t admitting anything and instead encourages fans to tune in to tonight’s episode to find out more. He was lightheartedly elusive to almost every question the interviewer asked – whether he finds love, if he is still with the woman from the show, and if he was sick of everyone focusing on his virginity. “It’s part of who I am, a small part of who I am, so if people want to run with that they can, but there’s a lot more to me,” he says with a smile. “It also one of those things that you’ll have to tune in for.”

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network to continue following Underwood’s story.

