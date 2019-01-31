Jay & Morgan on Ex on the Beach: Can They Rebuild Their Relationship?

Jay and Morgan, MTV’s stars of Ex on the Beach, are working to rebuild their relationship following an unexpected stolen kiss from Corey a few weeks ago, causing Jay to lose his temper and attack Corey.

“My life’s a mess,” Morgan told Corey, right after he landed the kiss. “Part of me is like, ‘Oh my God! Finally,’” Morgan revealed in a solo interview. “And at the same time, I have Jay, who is still in the back of my head.”

.@morgan_willett is coming clean to @Jay__Qs about her kiss with @coreybrooks34, and it looks like Jay can't handle the truth! 😱 | You don't want to miss an all new #ExOnTheBeach this Thursday, at 8/7 @MTV! pic.twitter.com/zpV4KtycAT — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 15, 2019

When Jay learned of their shared kiss, he took the news worse than Morgan had anticipated, and while she cried into Cheyenne’s arm, Jay stomped out of the room, shouting that she let him kiss her on the lips and that he’s “done.”

“You’re laying with me every night and then out of nowhere you get one chance to go to the beach with your ex, and then the first chance you get you start kissing him?” Jay says angrily during a solo interview.

He goes off to find Corey, shouting “that’s bullsh-t! Go f–k yourself!” When he finally confronted him, Corey egged on the situation, telling Jay that Morgan wants “all this,” to which he pointed at himself.

Eventually Jay calmed down after the two were separated, and the following morning he and Morgan spoke about what transpired the night before. Morgan assured Jay that if she had a chance, she would vote out Corey, saying: “I don’t want to play the games — I’m closing that door.”

My bio reads the following…. pic.twitter.com/MCHYFYRD3Z — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 18, 2019

Although Jay wants to believe Morgan, he has his doubts about what is really going on between the two, and doesn’t know if he can trust her. And judging by Morgan’s conflicted attitude about the two (that she expressed during a December episode of the show), she may still have feelings for Corey that she is trying to deny.

“I just don’t know what to do because Jay is a great guy, but Corey’s here and I have feelings for him,” she said.

Corey also has every intention of “stealing” Morgan back from Jay, and is just biding his time and waiting for Jay to make a mistake. “If [Jay] does slip up, I’ll steal her right back,” he said.

Ex on the Beach airs tonight with an all new episode. MTV describes the drama-filled reality show as “A group of famous singles [who] head to a tropical island for a chance at love — but paradise doesn’t last long when the stars’ former flames wash ashore to break up their good time.” Check out the official synopsis below:

10 Reality celebs think they’re on a sexy getaway but paradise turns into a nightmare when their exes start emerging from the beach (among other surprises) to ruin their good time. Will they spark old flames or open old wounds? The cast of exes includes reality TV stars and professional athletes.

So do you think Jay will be able patch things back up with Morgan, and rebuild their relationship? Or will he continue to doubt her, forcing them apart? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in to watch Ex On The Beach every Thursday at 8/7c.

