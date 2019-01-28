Jenelle Evans 911 Domestic Violence Call Involving Husband [LISTEN]

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason from Teen Mom 2 were recently rumored to be splitting up after fans noticed that the two weren’t following each other on Instagram any longer back in December. Speculation over the couple’s marriage had already been at an all-time high following a physical dispute that the reality stars reportedly had in October, two months prior to the separation rumors. According to Newsweek, Evans went to a hospital after Eason allegedly attacked her in the yard of their North Carolina home.

Audio of Evan’s 911 call was released, in which the mother-of-three claimed Eason had “pinned” her to the ground so hard that she could hear her “collarbone crack.” You can listen to the chilling 911 call below:

You can read the full transcription of the phone call below, but in brief summary, Evans states that her husband had been drinking and at some point Evans claims he “pinned [her] down on the ground” in the yard. “And I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack,” Evans says hysterically. “And I can’t move my arms.”

Evans also reveals that her children are in the house asleep and that David left with a friend. She later responds to someone talking to her in the background and tells the operator that it is her “ex” who “just came back in the house” and that Eason was “trying to convince [her] to hang up.”

You can read the full transcribed audio below, courtesy of Starcasm:

OPERATOR: 911, where is your emergency? JENELLE: [SOBBING] My God. Sorry. My name is Jenelle Eason, I’m at [address redacted] and my husband he just assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground and [inaudible then more sobbing] I’m sorry. In the yard. And I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack. And I can’t move my arms. I can’t. OPERATOR: And you said your first name is Jenelle? Is that what you said? JENELLE: Yes. Eason. E-A-S-O-N. OPERATOR: And where is your husband at now? JENELLE: He is here at the house and he’s been drinking. And I think he got violent because he was drinking. And I’m recovering from a surgery on Monday and [still sobbing] I’m sorry. OPERATOR: That’s OK. What is your husband’s name? JENELLE: It’s David. David Eason. [sobbing] I can’t breathe! OPERATOR: We’re going to get police and an ambulance headed that way Jenelle, OK? Just stay clear from him. Does he have any weapons? JENELLE: No he doesn’t. I don’t know. I don’t know what he has, but I have four kids and they’re in the house with me right now. And they’re all sleeping. OPERATOR: OK, I’m going to let them know that four kids are there. JENELLE: Yeah, and they’re all sleeping. I don’t know, I don’t know what to do. I’m [inaudible] OPERATOR: I’m going to get the police around there to at least talk to you and help with this situation since he did what he did, and get an ambulance. How old are you Jenelle? JENELLE: I’m 26. OPERATOR: OK. And he just did this right now, right? JENELLE: Yes. OPERATOR: Are you outside and he’s inside? JENELLE: Yes. OPERATOR: OK. Is he far enough way from you now that he’s not going to be near you right now? JENELLE: Yeah, I think — I think he left the house. OPERATOR: OK. JENELLE: [sobbing] I don’t know what to do right now. OPERATOR: OK, you think he left the house? Do you think he got in the car and left? JENELLE: Yeah, he left with his friend. Yes, he’s left with his friend. He left with his friend JD and I’m here at the house. I don’t know what to do. OPERATOR: What kind of vehicle did he leave in? JENELLE: I don’t know. I don’t know what kind of vehicle he left in. I don’t know. OPERATOR: OK. Are you bleeding anywhere? JENELLE: No I’m not, but my collarbone hurts so bad! OPERATOR: OK. Alright, just be as still as you possibly can, we’re going to let them know what happened, you know, with the collarbone area, and they can check on you. They’re going to check on that area, OK? Now I need you to just — JENELLE: What? OPERATOR: Who’s that talking to you now? JENELLE: That’s — that’s my — That’s my ex. He just came back in the house. He’s sit — He’s sitting here trying to convince me — he’s sitting here trying to convince me to hang up and trying to defend my — he’s, like, “Oh I’m trying to defend myself right now. Oh, it’s OK. Oh, it’s OK.” OPERATOR: Alright, I just want to make sure you’re OK. Do you need to stay on the phone with me until help gets there? JENELLE: [sobbing turns to high pitched wails] All that I know is that my collarbone hurts so bad. And that’s all — OPERATOR: OK, I do have help that is going to be responding to you. Do you want me to stay on the phone you? JENELLE: [sobbing] [inaudible] You can hang up. OPERATOR: OK, if anything changes — JENELLE: But I want them to come here, and I’ll answer the door, it’s OK. I’ll answer the door. OPERATOR: OK. Alright, now if David comes back and he’s bothering you, you call us back, OK? JENELLE: OK. Thank you so much. OPERATOR: You’re welcome. Bye bye. JENELLE: Bye.

Although the ambulance was canceled, Evans still checked herself into the hospital. Authorities also confirmed receiving a call from her home, but no arrests or charges were made. However, after the 911 call was released to the public, she claimed that the whole thing was a “drunken misunderstanding.”

Evans commented on the incident in a YouTube video (above) and denied being abused by her husband, claiming she has been in so many domestic situations in the past that she would have left Eason if he’d really hurt her.

“Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused,” she said in the video posted on October 25. You can watch the full confessional above.

Knowing Eason’s explosive outbursts, fans didn’t totally buy her video. Eason has a well-documented, violent temper that even ultimately led to him being fired by MTV, and he has made aggressive, homophobic slurs in the past.

What are your thoughts on Evans and Eason’s relationship? Do you think they will make it work, or will it be too toxic to carry on? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

READ NEXT: Are Jenelle Evans And Husband David Eason Getting Divorced?

