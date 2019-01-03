WATCH: K. Michelle Flashes A Crowd at New Year’s Eve Celebration

Man fuck you bitches! It’s a new year. I’m so excited to be here and be wit the shits! I love yall🌻❤️ pic.twitter.com/r3NQxlUj4q — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 2, 2019

K. Michelle has never been the one to bite her tongue or afraid to bare it all in front of the masses. And now, to bring in the new year, the R&B singer is back at it with her explicit shenanigans once again as she exposed her bare breasts to an unsuspecting crowd of club attendees as the ball dropped bringing in the year 2019.

The “Birthday” singer took to her Twitter account to post the video with a caption reading the following,

“Man f*ck you b*tches! It’s a new year. I’m so excited to be here and be wit the sh*ts! I love yall🌻❤️.”

Without further ado, check out the footage of K. Michelle showing off the goods at The DSTRKT Lounge in downtown Cleveland, Ohio in the clip above as well as TheShadeRoom‘s angle as well below.

K. Michelle’s 2018 Health Scare

This past summer, K. Michelle revealed to People Magazine that she underwent a total of four cosmetic surgeries to remove her illegal butt injections. The four surgeries came in conjunction with a total of two blood transfusions as well.

In 2017, K. Michelle had complained to her health providers that she was suffering from intolerable migraines, fatigue, and pain in lower back and legs. Originally, doctors assumed that she could have possibly been suffering from lupus before they discovered that the silicone injections in her butt had spread throughout her legs damaging leg tissue, nerve endings, and threatening his overall health.

With cosmetic specialists still learning how to remove butt injections and implants safely, K. Michelle was forced to undergo an initial removal surgery and three additional procedures to remove dead and dying tissue in her legs and backside. This is what K. Michelle had to say about the life-threatening cosmetic ordeal to People,

“He wasn’t a doctor — it was black market, it was these ‘hydrogel’ injections — that’s what they were being called… When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, ‘I’m getting it done.’ I wanted to look like a Coke bottle. It’s the scariest thing in life, and I’m a tough girl. I had these lumps and I was very disfigured. I’ve gone through a physical transformation, a mental transformation, I think I’m more tough… I’ve always been a fighter and able to survive but it’s made me pay attention to other people around me and all the things I take for granted. Now, I don’t take a minute for granted. And hopefully this [transformation] will go on through the rest of my life and not just through this healing process, but so people can tell the difference in my fight. It’s even stronger.”

K. Michelle has since then undergone reconstructive surgery this past August and is back to dropping thirst traps and getting naked on the internet for the masses to enjoy.

This Isn’t K. Michelle’s First Naked Rodeo

When you're so happy in your life and about your new album that you take off running through your record label! ❤️ @AtlanticRecords pic.twitter.com/T8I6qrF4cY — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) April 20, 2017

As previously stated, K. Michelle definitely is afraid to bare it all. In April 2017, K. Michelle celebrated the completion of her fourth studio album, Kimberly: The People I Used to Know by ditching her tight white tank top and sprinting throughout the offices of Atlantic Records and providing all of those in attendance with a free peep show.

The 21-track album reached its highest mark of number 10 on the Hip-Hop/R&B Billboard Charts upon its release while peaking at number 56 on the US Billboard Hot 200. If K. Michelle continues to pump out quality content and music in conjunction with her nude antics, there’s no telling how her 2019 may go.

