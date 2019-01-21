Stephanie Sibounheuang Arrested Along With PnB Rock

Stephanie Sibounheuang was arrested alongside rapper PnB Rock in Philadelphia on drugs charges. Sibounheuang runs the fashion brand Yi Label. The Bensalem Police Department said in a statement that the pair were arrested on January 20 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. PnB Rock, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, is accused of selling weed from his home on the Konefal Street of the city, along the Delaware River. He has been under investigation since November 2018 after residents complained about the smell emanating from the home. PnB Rock had been renting the home at the time of his arrest.

The press release said that cops found $33,000, a handgun as while as a large quantity of marijuana in addition to digital scales. The rapper is facing charges of possession, distribution, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property. While Sibounheuang, 27, is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, drug possession and receiving stolen property. They were both arraigned by District Judge Joseph Falcone. Their bail has been set at 10 percent of $500,000. They are being remanded at Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Sibounheuang is behind the fashion label, Yi Label by Yi Minx. The brand’s Instagram page became active in June 2018.

Online records show that Sibounheuang has previous arrests for marijuana possession in Texas, Illinois, Arkansas and Illinois.

