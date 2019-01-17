Supernatural Season 14 Spoilers: What to Expect Tonight

Supernatural, Season 14, episode 10 will air on Thursday, January 17 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW, and fans will get to see the aftermath of Dean (Jensen Ackles) being possessed by Michael, who is attempting to use Dean’s body to further his plans of enslaving humanity.

This article will explore some of the possibilities for tonight’s mid-season premiere, so this is your SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

For those who need a quick recap of episode 9: The boys attempted to obtain the only weapon that can seriously harm the archangel Michael – Kaia’s spear. Their final confrontation with Michael, however, does not go as planned, and Dean hesitates when faced with the archangel, which this results in him getting repossessed by Michael once more. “The Spear,” which aired on The CW in December, ended with Michael snapping his fingers as a signal for his monster army to start their attack on Kansas City. You can check out the clip above.

According to the TV Guide synopsis, Thursday’s episode will also involve Sam (Jared Padalecki) hopefully figuring out how to prevent Michael’s plans from succeeding. The synopsis reads: “Michael has re-taken control of Dean as his army of monsters continues to move in on the heroes. Sam devises a plan to try and reach Dean and stop Michael before anyone else has to die.”

So what else does the mid-season premiere have in store for us tonight? Based on the eerie promo (below) for tonight’s episode “Nihilism,” we can see that Michael forces Dean to commit violent acts against multiple people throughout the episode.

At one point in the clip, Sam asks Dean if he’s still “in there,” to which Michael/Dean replies “Dean’s not home right now, please leave a message.”

Based off the short, 20 second trailer and the accompanying synopsis, it looks like Sam and Castiel (Misha Collins) enter Dean’s mind, only to find it completely dark and blank, void of all of Dean’s subconscious. Sam and Dean are both hooked up to a machine with wires clipped to their foreheads, which allows Sam and Castiel to access his mind.

“Where are we?” Castiel asks, to which Sam replies: “Dean’s mind.”

“Where’s Dean?” Sam asks with a confused look on his face, and Castiel responds: “Excellent question.”

At one point in the trailer, Dean’s voice can be heard saying “tonight, everybody dies,” which raises the question on whether or not Sam and Castiel succeed in contacting Dean, who is (hopefully) still lying dormant beneath Michael’s presence.

So what is going to happen to Dean? Do Sam and Castiel find a way to release Dean from Michael’s clutches? And if they do, will Michael just possess somebody else and continue trying to enslave humanity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST on The CW to catch the mid-season premiere.

