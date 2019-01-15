Temptation Island Premiere: Date, Time & Channel

Temptation Island premieres on USA Network Tuesday, January 15, at 10 p.m. ET., after an 18-year hiatus. Mark L. Walberg, who hosted the original series that premiered in 2001 on Fox, is back as emcee for the show’s return.

The series follows four “dating couples at a most vulnerable time in their relationship, where each will decide whether to commit to a lifetime together — or ultimately give in to the temptation. Together, the couples travel to the tropical paradise of Maui, Hawaii, where they join 24 sexy single men and women anxiously awaiting to find ‘the one.'”

The men will enjoy the company of 12 single women, and the ladies will be surrounded by 12 eligible men, and the couple will be put to the test to decide whether or not they should continue to stay in their current, long-term relationships.

The series has raised some eyebrows after news broke of the reboot, with many folks worried that the show will be promoting adultery by allowing the couples to “shop around” and be unfaithful to their partners.

Walberg told TV Insider that the controversial series has been viewed with an enormous misconception, saying: “People see a promo and assume the couples are married… and that’s not the case. These are young, single people who have been dating the same person for many years and are stagnant, and they have problems.”

It's almost time to say Aloha to the drama 👋#TemptationIsland premieres TONIGHT at 10/9c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/phZlpDCqdO — Temptation Island USA (@TemptationTV) January 15, 2019

Evan and Kaci have been together for a decade, and high school sweethearts Shari and Javen started dating when they were 16. On-again-off-again couple Nicole and Karl are worried they’ve grown out of the honeymoon phase, and total opposites Kady and John are re-evaluating their relationship after three years together. All four couples have one thing in common: their relationships have hit a wall, and they are ready to branch out and test the waters to see if it’s time to call it quits.

Although all eight contestants have agreed to meet and date other people on the show, the four couples still believe their relationships are meant to be, and that they will outlast even the temptations of the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes on the show.

Nicole and Karl want to make sure they haven’t grown bored with each other and want to confirm that the other is “the one,” while Sheri and Javen have been together since they were 16 and believe the experience of dating other people will bring them closer together. Kady doesn’t feel like John is masculine enough for her, and Evan doesn’t know if he is ready to propose to Kaci, which is giving her mixed signals and making her question their relationship.

Which couples will make it? Which ones will go their separate ways? What new relationships will form? You’ll just have to tune in to find out. Temptation Island premieres on USA Network Tuesday, January 15, at 10 p.m. ET. However, the first episode aired early on the network’s YouTube, which you can view above.

