Tom Green, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother starts tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS, and comedian Tom Green is ready to move in and grab that cash. The actor, writer, comedian, and talk show host is best known for his MTV series The Tom Green Show and its reboot series The New Tom Green Show. In the early aughts, Green also starred in movies like Freddy Got Fingered, Road Trip, Charlie’s Angels, and Stealing Harvard.

Will Green have what it takes to become the ultimate Head of Household and evict his fellow houseguests before they evict him? Here are five fast facts you need to know about Green.

1. Celebrity Big Brother Isn’t the Actor’s First Reality Show

Green was also a contestant on Season 8 of The Celebrity Apprentice, where he played to benefit the Butch Walts and Donald Skinner Urologic Cancer Research Foundation. He was ultimately fired in the third episode after waking up late on the day of the task due to staying out late drinking with Dennis Rodman.

Green has also appeared twice as a celebrity contestant on Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?, in addition to guest spots on Celebrity Ghost Stories and Hell’s Kitchen.

2. Green Has Some Serious Competition This Time Around

Entering the Big Brother house along with Green are: Anthony Scaramucci, Former White House Director of Communications and financier; Dina Lohan, Mother of Lindsay Lohan; Joey Lawrence, Actor and producer; Jonathan Bennett, Actor and host; Kandi Burruss, Singer and TV personality Kato Kaelin, Actor and host; Lolo Jones, Olympic track and bobsled athlete; Natalie Eva Marie, Former WWE wrestler and actress; Ricky Williams, Former NFL running back; Ryan Lochte, Competitive swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist; and Tamar Braxton, Singer and TV personality.

Many of these soon-to-be houseguests are no stranger to reality television. Olympic track and bobsled athlete Lolo Jones appeared on the first season of The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, while Tamar Braxton is best known for Braxton Family Values and its spinoff Tamar & Vince. Kandi Burruss is also a mainstay on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its second season. If Green wants to win, he’s going to have to outplay a lot of reality TV vets.

3. According to Green, Fans May Be Surprised If They’re Expecting Him to Act Wild and Crazy

In a recent interview with Big Brother Canada‘s Ika Wong for ET Canada, Green revealed that fans may be surprised if they’re expecting him to act like the wild and crazy comedian from his films and TV show.

“A lot of my comedy over the years has been somewhat confrontational. A lot of it has been about pranking people, trying to get reactions from people. I don’t know if that’s necessarily going to do me any favors in the house. I don’t want to be too annoying, so I’m going to try to kind of play it cool,” said Green.

Green said he’ll let loose and unwind in the diary room, where the show’s private confessionals take place. Though he admitted to not knowing the show very well before, Green has been studying Big Brother ever since he was asked to appear.

“You don’t want to make yourself a target. It’s a competition show, but if you win the competition, then you become a target because you look like a threat to the other houseguests,” he said.

Green plans on not winning any comps the first week. (“I’m not going to try to look strategic.”) No matter what happens, he wants to make his home country of Canada proud.

4. Tom Green Is Not Available for Showmances, Ladies

“I have an amazing girlfriend and I love her very much. There will not be any showmances,” the comedian told ET Canada. Green is open to a bromance, however, and Green said his girlfriend will be open to that.

According to Green’s Instagram, his girlfriend’s name is Jessica, and the comedian said she’ll be watching every episode and all the live feeds. Big Brother…and Jessica…will be watching!

5. After the Show, Green Goes Immediately Back on Tour

Just two days after Celebrity Big Brother wraps, Green heads to the Grand Cayman to perform, followed by the Trailer Park Boys Cruise in early March. More dates continue in April and May, both domestically and internationally.

To find out where Green will be and to purchase tickets to any of his shows, head to his official website.