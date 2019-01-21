Tom Green Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tom Green, a Canadian actor, writer, comedian, and talk show host is best known for his MTV series The Tom Green Show and its reboot series The New Tom Green Show. In the early aughts, Green found additional success starring in movies like Freddy Got Fingered, Road Trip, Charlie’s Angels, and Stealing Harvard.

Now, the comedian can be seen on Celebrity Big Brother Season 2, premiering tonight, as he vies to win the $250,000 grand prize and bragging rights as the winner of the CBS reality series.

The actor has a net worth of $5 million; here’s everything you need to know about Green.

1. Before Earning His Millions, Green Was A Radio and Public Access TV Host

While attending Algonquin College, Green hosted an overnight call-in show on the University of Ottawa’s campus radio station, CHUO. The show was originally a hip-hop music show called The Rap Show, which was followed by an electronic music show hosted by Glenn Humplik. The two eventually became friends and would go on to work together during Green’s time at MTV.

Green’s public access work was largely unpaid, though served as a launching pad to his later accomplishments. The first incarnation of The Tom Green Show aired from 1994 to 1996 as a one-hour no commercial public cable access program on Rogers Television 22 in Ottawa. It aired 50 episodes over the course of two seasons. With a variety show format, guests and bands would visit the studio to perform in front of a live audience. Taped segments aired sporadically, much like Green’s MTV show of the same name. The series was eventually picked up by The Comedy Network in Canada in 1997 where it aired 26 more episodes over another two seasons.

2. Green’s Rap Skills Are No Joke

Green pursued a rap career under the name MC Bones and performed with the group Organized Rhyme. The group’s single “Check The O.R.” was nominated for a Juno Award in 1993 for Best Rap Recording and won the MuchVibe Best Rap Video award in 1992.

In 1998, Green released the album Not The Green Tom Show under his alter-ego MC Face. The album revolved around MC Face, a foul-mouthed rapper constantly angry with Tom Green, his square producer. Hip-hop would continue to weave in and out of Green’s career from then on out. On Tom Green’s House Tonight, Green rapped alongside Xzibit (who seems completely floored) in a clip (above) you need to see to believe.

3. In 2000, Green Was Diagnosed With Cancer and Started a Charity to Raise Money for Research

Green was successfully treated for testicular cancer in 2000 and shortly after wrote, directed, and starred in an MTV special called The Tom Green Cancer Special. The special documented Green’s time leading up to his surgery and even showed graphic footage of the operation as well. During this time, the comedian started the “Tom Green’s Nuts Cancer Fund” to help raise money for cancer research.

The cancer special can be viewed in full over at Green’s website.

4. Green’s Film Career Made Him a Lot of Money

Following the MTV series, Green’s fame won him several roles in movies including Road Trip, Charlie’s Angels, Freddy Got Fingered (which he wrote and directed), and Stealing Harvard. In a notable Road Trip scene, Green actually put a mouse in his mouth, which was pretty much par for the course in terms of Green’s comedy.

His movies showed that Green was a bankable star. Freddy earned $14.3 million at the box office, while Road Trip went on to bank just under $120 million.

5. Celebrity Big Brother Isn’t Green’s First Foray into Reality Telvision

Green was also a contestant on Season 8 of The Celebrity Apprentice, where he played to benefit the Butch Walts and Donald Skinner Urologic Cancer Research Foundation. He later stated that he would not be alive today had it not been for Donald G. Skinner, M.D. He was ultimately fired in the third episode after waking up late on the day of the task due to staying out the night before to drink with Dennis Rodman.