Bridget Moynahan Now: Where Is the Actress Today?

Bridget Moynahan is an actress with a successful career of her own, and she appears to have moved on since her high-profile break-up with Tom Brady, which resulted in the birth of a son.

Brady famously started dating his future wife, Gisele Bundchen, while Moynahan, now 47, was pregnant with his son (Moynahan was born on April 28, 1971). Now, with Brady in yet another Super Bowl on February 3, 2019, some are wondering whether Moynahan is now.

As for Tom and John (who is sometimes called Jack), they appear to have forged a close bond, as Tom Brady frequently posts photos and videos on social media with his oldest son (in China and on the football field, among other scenes). John and Tom Brady caused controversy right before Super Bowl 2018 when John was filmed kissing his father on the mouth for a Facebook documentary. He wished his son a happy birthday on Instagram in August 2018.

Moynahan is involved in charity work. On Twitter, her profile reads, “Life Lesson – Always make Lemonade.”

Bridget Moyhahan Married a New York Businessman

By all accounts, Moynahan has moved on with her life. She’s married, and she’s starring in a long-lasting TV show. Moynahan married Andrew Frankel, a New York businessman, in 2015, reported Page Six. They met through a friend and have kept their relationship quiet, according to Page Six. Brady has moved on with Gisele, and they frequently post gushing photos of their family life. For her part, Gisele has commented about how much she loves John.

People Magazine reported that Frankel and Moynahan married in the Hamptons. People quoted a source as saying, “The groom is from New York and is Co-President of Stuart Frankel and Co., a Wall Street institutional brokerage firm. They met each other through a friend and she has been on cloud nine ever since.” She posted a wedding picture on Instagram, writing, “Oh, by the way, guess what I just did @johndolanphotog #sohappy #perfection #friends #family #forever.”

Although she, thus, appears to have moved on, during Super Bowl 2018, Bridget posted several tweets supportive of the Philadelphia Eagles and their QB, Brady rival Nick Foles. It’s not yet clear which team she’s rooting for in Super Bowl 2019.

I bet the @Patriots are bummed they let @LG_Blount to the @Eagles — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 5, 2018

She did share a post on Instagram that referenced a Patriots’ player helping a child before Super Bowl 2019.

She gave birth to John Edward Patrick Moynahan (Brady) at age 36 on August 22, 2007.

Moynahan Is an Actress Who Sometimes Appears in Movies

Moynahan has had a career as a model, on television, and in a few movies. “She is an actress, known for I, Robot (2004), Blue Bloods (2010) and Lord of War (2005),” reported IMDB. According to the CBS biography for Moynahan, she has co-starred in the hit CBS drama Blue Bloods.” Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in the show, which stars Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg and follows a New York policing family.

Moynahan was “most recently seen in Lionsgate’s John Wick, alongside Keanu Reeves. She completed production on the independent film Midnight Sun with Goran Visnjic. She was also recently seen in the independent feature Small Time with Christopher Meloni,” the CBS biography says. She lives in New York, according to the bio.

Since John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, she has appeared in Blue Bloods, Crown Vic, and Drunk Parents, according to her IMDB profile. Crown Vic is a movie about a police officer chasing cop killers.

Moynahan & Tom Brady Have Built a Stable Blended Family With Gisele & the Other Kids

A 2016 article in People Magazine reported that Moynahan and Brady built a “stable family” with their son, John Edward Thomas, then 3, and Brady’s wife and other children.

Jack Brady is now 11. Tom Brady posted a photo tribute to his son on Instagram in August 2017, writing, “10 years ago you came into our lives and brought so much joy and love!! We love you so much and are so proud of you Jack!!! Happy Birthday!!! 🎁🎈🎉❤️😎.”

I've been lucky enough to light the Empire State Building for 2 of my favorite orgs @GlblCtzn @Jun2daKAY Maybe @holewallcamp is next?!? #tbt pic.twitter.com/QSYBXGhMEA — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 2, 2017

The boy is growing fast, judging from Tom’s posts on Instagram.

“I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child and it’s public,” Moynahan said in a rare comment about Bundchen and Brady to More Magazine in 2011.

That’s despite the fact that Bundchen once proclaimed that she felt like John was her own son, saying, according to the New York Post, “I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day.” Bundchen said the couple had John 50 percent of the time when they were in Los Angeles. Bundchen and Brady also have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

An Eonline article in 2016 reported that Brady loves being a father and isn’t sure if he and Gisele will have more children.

Tom Brady Was Not in the Delivery Room When John Was Born

Moynahan has said that Brady was not in the delivery room when John was born in 2007 because they had already broken up when she discovered she was pregnant, according to People Magazine. “He was there on that day and came in afterwards. He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed,” she said, according to People Magazine. Brady married Bundchen in 2009.

In a 2017 interview, Moynahan told People that her son with Brady – called Jack – wants to be a professional soccer player.

According to People, she tweeted congratulations to Brady after his team won the 2015 Super Bowl.

Moynahan’s tweets have been political, criticizing President Donald Trump. However, she doesn’t post a lot about Jack on social media in contrast to Tom Brady, who frequently does so.

REMINDER: No wall or fence played a part in this bust. https://t.co/esivVvXJq3 — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) February 1, 2019

I thought he wanted to make America safe again?! More Americans were killed by Americans with guns https://t.co/CHni5OGEHS pic.twitter.com/cS7x0gvmJp — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 3, 2017

In 2015, she was part of the publication of a cookbook.

My new cookbook is out! You can order it and find out more info here: https://t.co/mSdYhTQLbU @BlueBloods_CBS — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) November 7, 2015

Many of her social media posts deal with charity work.

oVolunteers power #FeedingAmerica. Over half of all food pantries & programs rely entirely on volunteers. Sign up. https://t.co/3DU8QozUks pic.twitter.com/sUriCgnmlP — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) January 27, 2017

She also likes to travel.

