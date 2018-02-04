John Brady, Tom’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

John Brady is Patriots’ star QB Tom Brady’s oldest child and his only son with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Although the beginning of John’s life was complicated because Brady had already started a relationship with now-wife Gisele Bundchen, Brady has forged a close relationship with his eldest son.

John Brady is also known as John Edward Thomas Moynahan and Jack Brady. Brady’s other children are Benjamin and Vivian, both kids he’s had with Gisele. Throughout the years, John Brady has landed in the headlines with his famous dad – most recently for kissing his father in a documentary video on Facebook – although by all accounts the child is surrounded by a lot of love. Judging from recent photos that Tom has posted on Instagram, John Brady is growing fast.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brady Wasn’t In the Delivery Room When John Was Born but Seems Close to the Boy Now

The actress Bridget Moynahan hasn’t said much over the years about Tom Brady or Gisele Bundchen, even though she was pregnant with John when Tom Brady first began dating Gisele. Moynahan was two months pregnant with Brady’s first child when he started dating supermodel Bundchen, whom he married two years later in 2009.

Moynahan has also moved on with her life, however. She’s also married, and she has starred in a long-lasting TV show on New York police called Blue Bloods.

Moynahan married Andrew Frankel, a New York businessman, in 2015, reported Page Six. They met each other through a friend and have kept their relationship quiet, according to Page Six.

Moynahan hasn’t said much about the relationship drama she’s had with Brady and Bundchen. However, a 2016 article in People Magazine reported that Moynahan and Brady had built a “stable family” with their son, John Edward Thomas, then 3, and Brady’s wife and other children.

“I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis. I’m raising a child and it’s public,” Moynahan said in a rare comment about Bundchen and Brady to More Magazine in 2011.

Moynahan revealed, though, that Brady was not in the delivery room when John was born in 2007 because they had already broken up when she discovered she was pregnant, according to People Magazine. “He was there on that day and came in afterwards. He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed,” she said, according to People Magazine.

2. Brady Has Praised His Son John’s Knowledge of Football But John Wants to Be a Soccer Player

Brady told ESPN that his son Jack, then 9, “drafted running back Devonta Freeman for his Fantasy Football team.”

He added, “My oldest son, he really knows the game…Benny is getting there, and my daughter wants to go to the games. They’re such a main focus now. It’s been great to be able to share it with them.”

Check out this adorable video he posted on Facebook of Jack catching a touchdown pass:

Brady and Moynahan also seem cordial today, sharing mutual praise for their son, John. During the notorious Deflategate scandal, emails between the former couple were revealed. One of the e-mails was an exchange between Brady and Moynahan and the two were discussing their son Jack.

“Isn’t it cool that jack got a reading award!? he gets to wear a reading star pin now too. so proud,” Moynahan wrote. Tom responded: “He is such a smart boy. And he is a hard worker. I’m so proud of him.”

But don’t hold your breath that you will see John on the football field some day (although who knows.) At the moment, Jack wants to be a professional soccer player, Moynihan said in a January 2017 interview. She also said Jack wants to be a gold medal swimmer like Michael Phelps, according to NESN.

3. Brady’s Son Kissed His Dad on the Lips & Controversy Ensued

Tom Brady kissed his son John shortly before the Super Bowl 2018 and the moment went viral with some on social media dubbing the kiss weird or inappropriate. Others have leaped to Brady’s defense, saying it’s nice to see a father and son share a loving bond.

You can watch the video yourself above. The kiss was captured on Tom Brady’s own Facebook documentary series, which is called “Tom vs. Time.” Brady’s son Jack asked his father if he could see his fantasy football standings. Brady wanted to know what he would get in return, so Jack Brady then kissed his dad. “That was like a peck,” Tom said, which sparked the longer kiss full on the mouth. People on social media pounced.

“Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn’t long enough is some very very disturbing #content,” wrote one man on Twitter. “As someone who comes from (on one side anyway) One Of Those Kissing Families, i really wanted to be able to defend Tom Brady here, but… the kiss is pretty weird,” wrote another.

According to The Today Show, Brady has caused controversy with his kissing before. “It’s not the first time Brady caused a stir about kissing a family member. The internet went wild last year after Brady gave his dad a smooch on the lips following his Super Bowl win,” reports Today.

4. Tom Brady Is Not Shy About Posting Photos of His Son Jack & Other Children on Social Media

Family and Football ❤️ #gopats A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 3, 2018 at 10:36am PST

The day before Super Bowl 2018, Brady posted a family photo on Instagram. Brady also posted a family photo on Instagram after the big game in 2017. “It takes a team,” he wrote. “And so much love.” He wrote in 2018, “Family and Football ❤️ #gopats.”

Brady told an interviewer in 2016 that he loves being a father but isn’t sure whether he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, will have more children. Gisele often posts pictures of Tom and the kids on social media too, and a buoyant Gisele was photographed at the Super Bowl.

Brady posted a tribute to John on the boy’s 10th birthday.

“10 years ago you came into our lives and brought so much joy and love!! We love you so much and are so proud of you Jack!!! Happy Birthday!!! 🎁🎈🎉❤️😎,” he wrote.

5. Gisele Says John Is Like Her Own Son & Moynahan Has Said John Is ‘Surrounded By Love’

Wǒ ài zhōngguó 🇨🇳 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Although his love for John is apparent, Tom Brady has said he is a softie for his only daughter. “I let my daughter do basically anything she wants, which is a little bit of a problem in the house,” he told EOnline.

“The boys I’m definitely tougher on, but it’s so hard with a little 3-year-old girl who just look at you and smiles and she knows exactly what to say to get her dad to do exactly what she wants.”

People Magazine reported that the Bradys are a stable, blended family. Moynahan concurrred. “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends,” Moynahan told People Magazine. “My son is surrounded by love.”

Bundchen once caused controversy when she proclaimed that she felt like John was her own son, saying, according to the New York Post, “I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that’s important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he’s my son, from the first day.”

Bundchen said the couple had John 50 percent of the time when they were in Los Angeles, and she said she 100% considers the boy her son.

In 2016, Brady told E Online that he is a hands-on father. He takes his children to school and picks them back up, reads them books, and spends time with them.

“I’ve had time to bring them to school and pick them up from school, put them to bed and read books,” Brady said to the entertainment site.

“Everyone says, ‘It goes so fast! It goes so fast!’ And it does go so fast, and you enjoy these different moments that they have, because, you know—it’s only once that they get a chance to have their first day of school. To pick them up on their first day of school is so fun. Those are memories I’ll have for the rest of my life, and hopefully they’ll have them, too.”