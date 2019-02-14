Jared Padalecki Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jared Padalecki, best known for his role as Sam Winchester on Supernatural, has been married to long-time wife Genevieve Cortese for ten years. The couple share three children together and welcomed their youngest, a baby girl named Odette, in March of 2017.

Padalecki and Cortese also have two sons – Shepherd and Thomas. The couple met on the set of Supernatural in 2009 and have been together since. Here’s what you need to know about Padalecki’s wife and children:

1. Padalecki First Met Cortese When She Was Standing in Her Underwear on the Set of Supernatural

Cortese first joined the cast of Supernatural as ﻿a demon named Ruby in 2009, and Padalecki says he was instantly attracted to her, although he does mention that she was also standing in her underwear on her first day on set.

“I was a single dude, and she was a pretty girl in her underwear on her first day on set,” he explained during a Supernatural panel back in 2012. “I was very excited to meet her. Meanwhile, I think she was like, ‘Who is this long-haired A-hole who thinks he can come talk to me while I’m reading a book?’ . . . I interrupted her while she was reading a book and I think she got kind of fussy about it.”

After getting to know each other, Jared finally made his move. “I was very attracted to her, and as I got to know her, I was very excited to take her out to lunch.” As for why their relationship worked, Jared explained, “What made it work is that we got to know each other for about four months before we went on a date.” By 2010, the couple had taken their love off screen, and they “never looked back.”

2. Cortese Gave Birth to Their First Daughter in 2017 & Padalecki Hopes She Will Be a “Daddy’s Girl”

Jared Padalecki is “really excited” to have a daughter after having two boys, according to People. “It’s a really cool experience, and I’m really excited for her to grow and hopefully have a Daddy’s girl,” the Supernatural star gushed to People in 2017.

However, Padalecki admits that he feels more “nervous and vulnerable” having a daughter, in a way that he didn’t feel with his two older sons, Shepherd and Thomas.

“With boys, you’re like, ‘Go skin your knees and go break your arms like I did.’ But with a girl, you’re like, ‘If somebody ever touches her, I’ll go off the handle!’ ” Padalecki told People.

3. Padalecki Says There is “No Such Thing as Boredom” When You Have Three Kids

Padalecki and his wife switch off on time with the boys, and time with Odette. Not that they don’t all spend time together, but he says it makes it easier to handle having three young children. Padalecki told People that even though things at home can be hectic, he cherishes the time he gets to spend with his wife and kids.

“It’s wonderful that I forget that I’m on a TV show when I’m with my family,” he says. “Learning lines or this or that becomes unimportant. It’s about going, ‘Are Gen and Odette okay? Is Tom okay? Is Shep okay?’ There’s no such thing as boredom when you have kids because you’re just always on point.”

4. The Couple Shares Tons of Sweet Family Photos on Social Media

The couple has two sons as well as Odette. They welcomed their first son, Thomas “Tom” Colton Padalecki, in March 2012. Just 21 months later, they gave Tom a sibling when son Austin Shepherd “Shep” Padalecki was born in December 2013, followed by Odette in March, 2017.

Padalecki and Cortese both share plenty of adorable family pictures on social media, with the family engaging in everyday family fun. Skiing, jogging and sweet PDA pictures of Padalecki and Cortese are abundant on both of their Instagram pages, and they share plenty of pics with the kids as well – pictures of the kids at the doctor, cuddling together on the couch, and petting animals at the zoo flood the social media platform.

Padalecki and Cortese tied the knot in Sun Valley, ID, because it’s the bride’s hometown, and both of them are big nature-lovers. According to Pop Sugar, they had their bridesmaids wear UGG boots with their dresses, and choose a winter color scheme – blue, silver and white. They also were married in a clear tent, so they could be surrounded by nature while they said their vows.

Cortese was crossing her fingers for a snowy wedding, and she got her wish. She told Pop Sugar, “Being from Sun Valley, I was really hoping the snow reports were true. I was doing my best snow dance to the gods. It was clear the entire week and even on the morning of our wedding day, and then — bam! — right around 4:30, the snow began to fall. So we consider it good luck and a blessing! It was definitely a white wedding.”

