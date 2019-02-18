Are Kristen Doute and Boyfriend Brian Carter Still Together?

Kristen Doute and boyfriend Brian Carter faced some difficulties in their relationship during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. The report of issues, combined with Doute sharing far fewer pictures of Carter on her Instagram account have fans wondering if the two are still together.

According to Refinery 29, as of February 11, 2019, the couple appears to still be dating — living together at their West Hollywood, California, apartment. However, Doute opened up about the issues she and Carter have faced recently during an interview with Daily Mail Australia last year.

“He and I definitely have a little bit of a bumpy season,” she said while vacationing in Sydney. “This is what I signed up for, and we have to be honest. We’re not perfect.”

“It’s really hard to watch things back, and I think we’re both a little nervous,” she added. She mentioned that she may not even watch the seventh season.

The couple has been seen sparsely throughout the seventh season so far, and although Doute claims there isn’t a big scandal between the two, they have still been dealing with some rocky times. However, she did tell Daily Mail Australia that they “got over it” and are moving on to better things.

On Instagram, Doute’s last photo with Carter was shared on January 20, when the couple and their co-stars – Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright – went on a trip to Las Vegas on Kent’s fiancé’s private jet. Doute has also shared photos of she and Carter celebrating New Year’s Eve and reminiscing about their time in Sydney, so it’s safe to assume they are still attempting to make things work.

Back in January, Doute opened up to KTLA Entertainment about how she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle, despite the fact that many of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are doing just that.

“Carter is great. He’s wonderful. We are great. We are good where we are at,” Doute told the hosts. “I have two friends that are engaged so we’re just going to enjoy our dogs and enjoy our home life,” she explained. “I’m good with where we are at, for sure.”

The couple met on the dating app Bumble back in 2015, and quickly made their relationship official, posting plenty of cute pictures on social media and spending all of their free time together. They moved in together the following month and adopted a puppy shortly after.

What do you think about Doute and Carter’s relationship? Do you think the two can repair their rocky relationship or will they be calling it quits sometime in the near future? Let us know in the comments below, and keep up on their story on this season of Vanderpump Rules, which airs every Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor’s Feud With His Mother: Vanderpump Rules

