Kyle Richards & Husband Mauricio Umansky’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back on Bravo tonight with the start of its ninth season. Beverly Hills mainstay Kyle Richards will of course return and the premiere episode doesn’t hesitate to dish about the burglary of Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky’s home in 2017. The episode will also give viewers a wowing tour of the couple’s newly redone house as they throw a lavish barbecue for the entire Housewives cast.

Despite the unfortunate break-in, Richards has a net worth of $50 million, while her real estate broker husband is worth around $40 million. Here are five fast facts you need to know.

1. The Couple Was Devastated After Their Home Was Robbed

Shortly after Richards and Umansky moved into their home, it was broken into while they were vacationing in Aspen, Colo. in late 2017. After losing more than $1 million worth of personal items, Richards admitted that the family considered relocating.

“There was one point after our house was burglarized that I thought, you know, I might have to sell my house,” Kyle told Home & Design after the burglary. “But then I look at my dogs and see how much they love this house and I think, I could never leave. They’re so happy and it makes me so happy sitting out here in the morning having my coffee on the porch in my rocking chair, watching my dogs.”

The 10,600 square-foot Encino Colonial was formerly occupied by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. Richards and Umansky purchased it in 2017 for $8.2 million, according to HGTV. Post-burglary, the couple reinforced the home with an updated security system and armed guards patrolling the property to help regain their peace of mind.

“My biggest concern was making sure my kids felt safe in their new home. All I care about is that my family is safe,” Richards told People.

2. Richards’ Reality TV Salary is Quite Impressive

Richards’ salary for every season of The Real Housewives is $270,000. She’s notably one of the only cast members who has appeared on every single season, so that’s a nice chunk of change to add to her total net worth. The remainder of Richards’ bottom line came to her through family inheritance. Richards’ half sister is Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton.

Aside from the Housewives franchise, Richards appeared on The New Celebrity Apprentice and an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

3. Umansky is the Co-Founder & CEO of The Agency

In 2011, Umansky co-founded The Agency. Since then, the company has sold more than $9 billion worth of real estate, making it one of the most successful brokerage firms in the United States.

“The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing and luxury vacation rentals,” according to the company.

Over the years, Umansky has listed homes for celebrities like Lady Gaga, Michael Jordan, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

4. The Family Indulges in Luxurious Vacations to Italy, Greece, and More

The family works hard and plays hard. Umansky and Richards have been known to splurge on luxurious trips including skiing and snowboarding in Aspen, Colo.

“We are taking our kids skiing in Aspen. I’m more of a Vail girl because I feel like Aspen is just like being in Beverly Hills—so I like to get away. But my girls like to see all of their friends there, so we caved last year and we’re going again this year. Aspen it is,” Richards told Jet Set.

The family of six often travels to Europe, spending time in Greece, Italy, and Croatia. They spent time on a yacht visiting exotic locations like Mykonos and Dubrovnik before jet-setting to the Amalfi coast and Rome. Richards and her daughters document their trips on social media.

5. Richards Was A Former Child Star

As a kid, Richards starred in some high profile TV shows and films. She played Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter’s original Halloween. Before that, she also starred in Tobe Hooper’s film Eaten Alive as Angie.

On TV she starred on the series Little House on the Prairie from 1975 to 1982. Between 1984 and 1985 she appeared on Down to Earth. Her other guest spots were on shows like The Wonderful World of Disney, CHiPS, Vega$, Love Boat: The Next Wave, and more.

More recently, Richards had a recurring role on ER as Nurse Dori, and has also acted in Beverly Hills, 90210, 7th Heaven, and CSI.