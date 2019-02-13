Megan Butterworth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Megan Butterworth, Ryan Adams’ ex-fiancee, has called the singer-songwriter “emotionally abusive” in a New York Times feature that also names Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jayne as accusers. The Times article portrays Adams as manipulative and abusive, with Butterworth, Jayne, Bridgers as well as Mandy Moore and a woman identified as “Ava” all telling similar stories. Butterworth and Adams dated and became engaged between 2016 and 2018.

Through an attorney, Adams has denied all of the claims made in the story. In a statement on Twitter after the publication of the Times article, Adams said, “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

1. Butterworth Said That While Adams Was Never Physically Violent; He Was Emotionally Abusive & Controlling

Butterworth told the New York Times that after leaving Adams in 2018 he “inundated” her with phone calls, emails and text messages. The messages ranged, Butterworth said, from “emotional pleas” to threats of suicide and lawsuits. While during their relationship, Butterworth said that Adams was controlling and tried to restrict her movements both socially and professionally. One sentence reads, “And he could turn rageful, smashing things and physically intimidating her, she said, though he never hit her.”

The Times says that when Adams and Butterworth split up, Adams posted photos of her to his Instagram account with the caption, “Get it while it’s hot folks. [Butterworth] is single.” The posts were tagged to attract the attention of Butterworth’s friends and a family member.

2. In 2017, Adams Described ‘Having a Blast’ While Recording His Album ‘Prisoner’ With Butterworth

Around the release of Adams’ 2017 album “Prisoner,” the singer described having “a blast” while recording it in New York City in an interview with with The Line of Best Fit. Adams credited being close to Butterworth, whom he calls “Megs” as contributing positively to the recording experience.

Adams told Vulture in February 2017 that while he was in Los Angeles, before he began recording his album, “There was a girl here who was f***ing awesome.”

3. Butterworth & Adams Were First Reported to Be Dating in June 2016

US Weekly was the first to report in June 2016 that Adams and Butterworth were dating. That came shortly after Adams had divorced his wife, singer Mandy Moore. The magazine report detailed that couple was seen together at the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. A couple of months earlier, Adams had posted a now-deleted Happy Birthday message to Butterworth on Instagram. A photo of the model included the caption, “Happy Bday, shiny lovely ancient Moon XOOOOOOOOOOOO Emoticons of fire & stuff,” via the Daily Mail.

4. Butterworth Has Been Represented by Both Ford Models & Muse

Online modeling profiles for Butterworth from 2009 and https://fashionista.com/2010/11/street-style-megan-butterworths-favorite-beauty-product-is-vaseline detail that she has been represented by both Ford Models and Muse. In 2009, Butterworth had modeled for Moschino. Butterworth told Fashionista in 2010 that she would describe her style as, “Laid-back, comfy, and warm.” When asked about the music she was listening to at the time, Butterworth said, “Edward Sharpe, Cat Stevens, and UNKLE.” While she listed her number one beauty product as “Vaseline.” In 2009, Butterworth’s photos were featured in the Italian edition of Vogue magazine.

5. ‘Ava’ Told the New York Times Adams Exposed Himself to Her When She Was a Minor

The woman identified in the New York Times feature only as “Ava” was an aspiring bass player when she connected with Adams. “Ava” told the Times that, while she was a minor, the pair engaged in phone sex via Skype while “Ava” also supplied the Times with over 3,000 text messages exchanged between the pair while she was 15 and 16 years old. “Ava” says that on one occasion, Adams was naked when they connected for a Skype video chat.

