Melania Trump Calls Karl Lagerfeld ‘Creative Genius’ in Twitter Tribute

Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/8MMcWqDphE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 19, 2019

Melania Trump referred to Karl Lagerfeld as a “creative genius” in a Twitter tribute to the Chanel designer who died at 85 on February 19.

Lagerfeld was one of the few designers who did not boycott the idea of dressing Melania Trump, after she became first lady of the United States in January 2017. The New York Times reported that Melania had been considering wearing a Karl Lagerfeld design at one of the inaugural balls but ultimately decided to wear American designs.

Melania Wore a Lagerfeld Design to Meet Benjamin Netanyahu in February 2017

Vogue reported in February 2017 that Melania wore a Lagerfeld design to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That article mentions that there had been “rumors” that Melania would wear a Lagerfeld creation at the inauguration. More recently, in April 2018, Melania wore a Lagerfeld designed silver sequined dress for a state dinner with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump Echoed Karl Lagerfeld’s Statements About Angela Merkel in 2018

In May 2018, Lagerfeld said in an interview with Le Point that he was thinking about surrendering his German citizenship over Chancellor Angela Merkel’s liberal policies towards Muslim refugees. During the interview, Lagerfeld spoke out against the rise of far-right political parties in his homeland. A month later, Donald Trump said that Germans were “turning against their leadership” over immigration. Several claims made by the president during that speech were later discredited as being false.

Lagerfeld Said: ‘Fashion People Are Fashion, They Are Not Politics’

Earlier, in February 2017, Lagerfeld told the Wall Street Journal’s magazine that Americans would have to learn to “deal” with Trump. Lagerfeld said, “I knew Trump before, when he was not in politics. I’m not American, but he’s a democratically elected president of America, so people have to deal with it.” Although, Lagerfeld added, “Fashion people are fashion, they are not politics.” Lagerfeld was tapped in June 2016 to design luxury condos in Miami for the Trump Group, which is not affiliated with Donald Trump but rather is the investment firm of Eddie and Jules Trump, according to Forbes.

