Oliver Maier, Danielle Staub’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olivier Maier is Danielle Staub’s fiancé, according to a shocking report by People that confirms the pair were engaged on Thursday, a week after Staub’s divorce from husband Marty Caffrey was finalized.

In addition to working as the managing director of Speyside Equity, a private equity firm based in New York, People reports that Maier is also a Duke. Specifically, he’s the Duke of Provence, owns over 15 vineyards, and has two family-owned castles in the South of France.

To People, Staub explained that they didn’t love one another immediately. She said, “I quite frankly couldn’t stand him when I first met him. He’s so strong-willed, and at first, I read that as rude, and arrogant and entitled. It wasn’t until I got to know him that I saw the other side.”

Though Staub has not yet announced her engagement on social media, she did post a picture of herself and Maier kissing intimately three days ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maier Proposed to Staub During a Vacation in Saint Barth’s

According to People and seemingly confirmed by Staub’s Instagram, Staub and Maier were engaged during a vacation trip to the beautiful island of Saint Barth’s.

In another Instagram post of her vacation, Staub seemed to hint at her happy news, posting a photo of herself posing in a bikini with a caption that read, “Happiness looks good on everyone and I found mine here!!! @chevalblancstbarth merci bien.💋”

The engagement might come as a surprise to some of Staub’s fans: back in October, the reality star said to Us Weekly, “I mean I might get engaged another couple of times, but marriage is out of the question.”

2. According to His LinkedIn Profile, Maier Has Worked for Speyside Equity for over Nine Years

According to his LinkedIn account, Maier is currently the managing director of Speyside Equity, and has been with the private equity firm for over nine years. Prior to that, he’s worked at a number of financial firms, both in the United States and internationally.

It’s worth noting that Maier’s first name is spelt “Oliver” in his LinkedIn account, but the People article that broke the news spells his name “Olivier.”

His LinkedIn account further noted that he has a law degree as well as a PhD in philosophy. People reports that Maier is German and French.

3. Staub Will Now Be a Duchess, Since Maier Is the Duke of Provence

As People reports, Maier is the Duke of Provence, a famous area in the wine country region of the South of France. Now, she will be a duchess, though it’s unclear if they will live permanently in France or not.

Though the title of “Duchess” certainly connotes royal importance, the role of a duchess in modern day can often lead to no “royal” duties. What’s more, Elle Magazine notes that many European families no longer recognize the “duchess” title, asserting that only the House of Windsor (which is the British Royal Family) and the House of Bourbon in Spain are still using the title “duchess.”

4. Maier Gave an Interview With Page Six to Confirm That He’d Ended Things With His Ex, & It Had Nothing to Do With Staub

In an interview with Page Six on February 27, Maier confirmed that he had fully broken off relations with his ex-girlfriend, a woman named Gina.

To Page Six, Maier said, “I ended my relationship with Gina because it was not working. My current relationship with Danielle did not have anything to do with that decision.”

Maier continued, “I have no interest in a current or future relationship with Gina. Since our relationship ended she has been harassing me and my family, as well as trying to use this situation as an opportunity to get on the show and promote her boutique. She needs to stop this childish behavior, act like an adult and move on with her life.”

5. Maier & Staub Are Set to Marry on March 4 in New York City, According to Her Rep

According to Staub’s spokesperson to Us Weekly, Staub and Maier will marry in New York City on March 4, which is a pretty quick turnaround from their engagement.

Us Weekly reports that Staub had been seeing Maier for “about six weeks” at the time of her engagement, though Staub has not confirmed that.

Caffrey and Staub were married for less than a year before they filed for divorce. Us Weekly reports that Staub claimed their relationship was abusive, and Caffrey has consistently denied these claims. Caffrey has not yet given a public statement on his ex-wife’s new engagement.