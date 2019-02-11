‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers – Episode 6

Episode 6 of The Bachelor 2019 airs tonight and the drama is only getting more intense. Unexpected eliminations and storylines pop up for a couple of the front-runners. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s episode, along with other spoilers on what happens this season, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading this post if you don’t want to know who gets eliminated tonight or any other info about the show.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 6 this season reads, “Oneyka and Nicole’s shattering showdown continues as Colton tries to find an escape from the ordeal. After the rose ceremony, the remaining bachelorettes travel to the lush, tropical paradise of Vietnam’s Cam Ranh coast. The first one-on-one date is captured by a woman, who has magic chemistry with Colton. Their spa date reignites their passion, but deeper issues need resolving. A group date at the historic Hai Thai Ancient House proves to be an adrenaline rush for the women, as they are trained in the Vietnamese martial art of Vovinam and then fight for love in a series of intense sparring matches. The last one-on-one date leads to an awkward, but honest conversation, and one woman dramatically declares her growing feelings to Colton in a late-night tryst. However, Colton’s ever-present fear about picking someone who is not ready for a proposal continues to hang over him on The Bachelor.”

The show airs Monday nights on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Get to know more about the show and what to expect on tonight’s episode in our episode 6 spoilers below.

Kirpa Sudick and Hannah Godwin Get the Solo Dates Tonight



Fans have gotten to see a bit of Hannah G. this season, but tonight they will get to know contestant Kirpa Sudick a little better. Both women get solo dates tonight and, according to Reality Steve, both get roses. One of the solo dates is a spa date, while the other deals with intimate issues.

As for the group date tonight, ABC has reported that Underwood and the women try out some moves with martial artists at the Hai Thai Ancient House. Of course, this soon turns into a competition. Reality Steve has reported that the women on this group date include Tayshia, Demi, Hannah B., Katie, Sydney, Caelynn, Cassie, and Heather.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph Are Accused of Using Colton Underwood to Be ‘The Bachelorette’



There are always contestants who are accused of being on the show for the “wrong reasons” or who are hoping to be a part of the show just so they can possibly wind up being the next star of The Bachelorette. Well, two of the front-runners this season come under fire tonight for their true intentions of being on the show and they are Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph.

Contestant Katie Morton brings the rumors to star Underwood’s attention, as Reality Steve has revealed, “Katie tells him that Caelynn and Cassie were talking about being the Bachelorette, they weren’t genuine, and they weren’t here for him and he wasn’t happy. But he sends Katie home at the rose ceremony. Not sure if she told him this after she was eliminated and he was walking her out, or if it was at the cocktail party beforehand. I’m also not sure the extent of Cassie and Caelynn speaking about the “Bachelorette” gig. However it was big enough to where others were bothered by it and either brought it up to Colton as well or were going to. Katie definitely did.” ABC reported that Underwood ends up confronting the remaining women about the rumors he was presented with and he wonders who is really on the show to find love. Is everyone ready for a proposal?

Who Gets Eliminated on “The Bachelor” Tonight



Some may recall that contestants Onyeka Ehie and Nicole Lopez-Alvar were feuding. Well, at the top of tonight’s episode, it continues. According to ABC, “Oneyka and Nicole’s shattering showdown continues as Colton tries to find an escape from the ordeal.” Reality Steve has reported that both get sent home, so their fighting probably didn’t help them when it comes to being in the running for Colton Underwood’s heart.

Other eliminations tonight happen at several different times. Sydney Lotuaco apparently eliminates herself, while Demi Burnett’s forwardness ends up backfiring. Reality Steve stated that, “At some point in the episode, Demi went to his room to talk and Colton eliminated her because his feelings weren’t the same for her as hers were for him. Didn’t want to put her through a rose ceremony when he knew she wasn’t the one, so he sent her home. Sydney eliminated herself at some point during this episode at because she wasn’t feeling it with Colton and he wasn’t opening up to her.” ABC also reported that “Colton gets a late-night visit from an impatient bachelorette, who feels compelled to reveal her skyrocketing emotions toward him.” This sounds like it’s definitely Demi Burnett.

And, of course, Katie Morton was eliminated tonight.