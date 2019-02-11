Who Will Be the Winner of ‘The Bachelor’ 2019? – Predictions & Reports

Before we get into all the details on who wins season 23 of The Bachelor, keep in mind that this entire post is full of spoilers, rumors, and predictions. The winner of The Bachelor has already been reported, but the reports also include major twists. For those who do NOT want to know who the reported winner is this season, STOP READING NOW. Otherwise, let’s move forward with what to expect this season. We’ll start with some of the predictions, move on to the final four and finish off with the reported winner. Read on for all the details.

“The Bachelor” 2019 Winner Predictions

So many have weighed in with their own predictions about the winner for this season of The Bachelor. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel always gives his top picks at the start of each season and this season was no different. It’s clear that he’s a fan and has even appeared on the show in the past. According to E! News , Kimmel’s final 4 predictions for season 23 were Hannah Godwin, Cassie Randolph, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Katie Morton. Kimmel then said that he and his wife believe Hannah G. will be the runner-up this season and Cassie will be the winner, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen DeGeneres also had a hand in this season, even introducing Colton Underwood to a few of his contestants ahead of the season, on her show. Recently, DeGeneres told Underwood that she thinks she has the finale figured out. According to The Huffington Post, DeGeneres said, “I don’t know how you’re going to narrow it down. But I think the final two are going to be Cassie and Caelynn. That’s my prediction, that you’re going to have these two.”

“The Bachelor” 2019 Final 4

Some of the predictions have been close in their guesses, but Reality Steve has reported that the final 4 cast members this season are Cassie Randolph, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. This season, Godwin was the contestant who got the first impression rose, which is a major deal, on the premiere episode.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes ends up eliminated from the final 4, leaving the others for the final 3 overnight dates.

Who Wins “The Bachelor” 2019

And, the winner this season is reported to be … Cassie Randolph. But, she is not engaged to Underwood. According to Reality Steve , Randolph actually left during the overnight dates and got cold feet or felt she wasn’t ready to accept a proposal. Normally, the star of the show would carry on and pursue relationships with the remaining contestants, though they may be heartbroken or upset. This is not the case this season.

Reality Steve reported that Underwood breaks up with the other remaining women and decides to chase Randolph down, who had gone back home to the United States. Underwood and Randolph reportedly end up together, so Randolph is essentially the winner. Reality Steve stated, “Once Cassie left and went home and Colton let Hannah G. and Tayshia go, shortly thereafter, Colton came back to the states and ‘chased’ Cassie down, they filmed something in Southern California where he shows up and tells her they don’t need to be engaged and he wants to date her. She agrees and that’s where we are right now. They are dating but not engaged.” So, there is no proposal or final rose ceremony.