The World’s Best Battle Round: What to Expect Tonight

The World’s Best, CBS’ new hit talent show, features contestants from all over the world who will get a chance to showcase their talents and battle it out to become “the world’s best” and take home one million dollars. The CBS competition, which is hosted by James Corden, will be judged by Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill.

The contestant will have to impress the judges and break through the “wall of the world,” which is made up of over 50 entertainment experts from around the world, according to International Business Times. The experts offer feedback to the contestants and help decide who will move forward in the competition. The American judges score each act from 1 to 50, and their scores are averaged. Each approving expert gets one point, and the combined scores are added up, with 75 needed to advance, according to USA Today.

Two shocking acts, but only one can move forward. Who will it be: #TWBLiWei or #TWBMatt? Find out tonight on The #WorldsBest. pic.twitter.com/0wbMWnUHL8 — The World's Best (@WorldsBestCBS) February 20, 2019

Tonight’s episode will feature the Battle Round, where each of the contestants are split up into groups to attempt to make it to the next round and avoid elimination. They will be divided into different groups: Solo Music, Group Music, Solo Variety, and Group Variety. The show is airing a two-hour special for tonight’s battle round on CBS Television Network, beginning at 9/8c.

The acts going head-to-head in “The Battle Round, Part 1” are listed below, courtesy of Broadway World:

• Japan’s Manami Ito (“The Miracle Violinist”) vs. Kazakhstan’s Daneliya Tuleshova (“The Vocal Wonder”)

• India’s Lydian Nadhaswaram (“Mini Maestro”) vs. Mongolia’s Enkh-Erdene (“The Mongolian Cowboy”)

• Italy’s Sister Cristina Scuccia (“The Singing Nun”) vs. Kazakhstan’s Dimash Kudaibergen (“The Six Octave Man”)

• United States’ Justin Flom (“King of Cards”) vs. United States’ Jordan McKnight (“Twisted Sister”)

• Great Britain’s Matt Johnson (“The Drowning Man”) vs. China’s Li Wei (“Slackline Daredevil”)

Only one of these vocal powerhouses will make it through the Battle Round. Will it be #TWBDimash or #TWBSisterCristina? #WorldsBest pic.twitter.com/ZjoGmiiDon — The World's Best (@WorldsBestCBS) February 20, 2019

So far, the show has received rave reviews, and has been compared to the likes of America’s Got Talent and The Voice, which isn’t altogether surprising since producer Mark Burnett also helped produce The Voice.

“The time has come to take talent competition shows to the next level and bring in judges from around the world to decide on the ultimate winner,” executive producer Mark Burnett said in a press release. “It’s like the Olympics for entertainment, but you don’t have to wait every two years,” he added.

According to CBS, fans will have a chance to vote during every episode of the show for their favorite contestant, and voice their opinions on who “stole the show” by tweeting their vote with the corresponding hashtag. Check out examples below:

Kukkiwon – #TWBKukkiwon

The TNT Boys – #TWBTNTBoys

Space Cowboy – #TWBSpaceCowboy

Enkh-Erdene – #TWBEnkh

Manami Ito – #TWBManami

Matt Johnson – #TWBMatt

Then, the week leading up to the finale, fans will get to vote for their favorite act from the entire season to be named Fan Favorite, for which the act will win an even larger sum of money than the winning pot of $1 million.

Who do you think will be eliminated during the Battle Round tonight, and who do you think will go on to compete in the finals? Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST/PT to catch the fourth episode of The World’s Best, and don’t forget to cast your vote!

READ NEXT: The “Wall of the World” International Panel of Experts

