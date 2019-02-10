‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season 9 Premiere: How to Watch Online Tonight

Tonight is the mid-season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead. Some people watched the premiere early because they purchased a subscription to AMC Premiere. But if you didn’t watch it early, you can still watch it tonight through a variety of streaming options. The episode begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and will end at 10:14 p.m. Eastern. (After you see the episode, let us know what you thought through one of the options described at the end of this story.) If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AMC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Additional Options Through AMC

AMC Premiere

Preview

We were left with quite a few questions when Season 9 Episode 8 ended in November. One big question was where Negan went after his cell was left unlocked. At the end of Season 9 episode 8, Negan discovered that his cell had been left unlocked. (And if you watched closely, you would know this happened when Gabriel left angrily and forgot to make sure Negan’s cell door was closed.) Negan walked out of his jail cell, free for the first time in more than six years. We’re pretty sure he’s heading back to the Sanctuary, thanks to a really quick shot during the trailer. But we’re not 100 percent certain where he’s going or what’s happening next.

Maggie’s gone, along with Rick, which is leaving a big hole in the second half of the season. But in the midst of these big changes, fans also feel like the writing has improved quite a bit. So the introduction of the “Whisperers” (aka the whispering zombies) is something that’s really exciting to viewers. The show seems to have picked up quite nicely with showrunner Angela Kang now leading things. She’s already working on Season 10, and she’s made some changes to the show in Season 9 that viewers are really liking. For example, Daryl has more lines than is typical for the character this season, and he even has a dog now. Other characters are similarly being fleshed out, and fans are enjoying the new storylines.

We also still don’t know what those x-shaped scars are about. Read theories in Heavy’s story here.

The future of the season is a big mystery though. With Rick and Carl's departures, the show is diverging from the comics, leaving comic fans lost about what to expect next.