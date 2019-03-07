Elaine ‘Callei’ Trebek Kares, Alex Trebek’s Ex: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In light of Alex Trebek’s Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, which he has vowed to beat, Trebek fans and the fans of the ever-popular TV game show, Jeopardy!, which he hosts, are eager to know how his family is doing. Many want to know who his family is, exactly.

Trebek has an immediate family of four: himself, his wife, and his two biological children.

He has been married twice, first to Elaine ‘Callei’ Trebek Kares, and then to his current wife: Jean Currivan Trebek. With his second wife, Trebek has two biological children, Matthew Trebek, and Emily Trebek (he also has an adoptive daughter with Kares).

Since not much is known about his first wife, Kares, a primer on her background and her relationship to her ex-husband, Trebek, is in order.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Elaine ‘Callei’ Trebek Kares Was Married to Alex Trebek When He’d Already Begun His Career as a Reporter & Host

Trebek and Kares were married from 1974 to 1981, roughly seven or eight years. As a result, Kares was not at all married to Trebek when he embarked on his signature, behemoth, show, Jeopardy!. The show Jeopardy!’ did not air until 1984, three years after Trebek’s marriage to Kares. Since she hadn’t known him as “the” Jeopardy! host that he evolved to be, Kares knew him in a distinctively different phase of his life.

Still, Trebek had spent his early career on Canadian radio and TV in 1961 and onwards, before becoming a game-show host. Trebek had even hosted a show called the Wizard of Odds in 1973. Thus, Kares did already know Trebek to be a television face, with goals of becoming a major, major, TV host, and was used to him in that world. Though Trebek hosted tons of shows and game shows, it was Jeopardy! that put him squarely on the map and created a legacy for him.

2. Elaine ‘Callei’ Trebek Kares Had Two Experiences Alex Trebek Didn’t Have When They Met…

Kares had been, for one, a parent already, and two: an American citizen, when she met Alex Trebek–a Canadian treasure. In fact, Trebek did not become a naturalized United States citizen until 1998.

Reports say that Trebek has two children: Matthew Trebek and Emily Trebek, with his wife, Jean Currivan, but Kares had given birth to a daughter with her first husband, Louis Callei, before meeting and marrying Trebek. Her daughter’s name is Nicky–and Trebek adopted her, changing her name to Nicky Trebek. Trebek has remained Nicky’s adoptive father, and she has been reported to have “been in Toronto and raised in Hollywood.” Nicky’s brief filmography can be found on IMDb here.

3. Elaine ‘Callei’ Trebek Kares Too Was on a TV Path

Not only was Kares a Playboy Bunny in the 1960s, using the pseudonym Teddy Howard, but she was also reportedly the host of a television show called Call Callei, which aired on CHCH-TV in Hamilton (Ontario). What had she been doing in Canada?

Good question. While Kares is actually from Ohio, she moved with her first husband Louis Callei, reportedly to Canada. When she got off the TV path, she remained a businesswoman, with experience running her own party planning business.

Her TV path evolved, as did her love life. She left Callei and married Trebek in 1974. She left Trebek in 1981 and later married film producer Peter Kares. She owned a perfume company.

Currently, she owns Gallery GO, in West Hollywood, California.

Some info about Gallery GO, a statement on her website reads:

Opened recently by marketing entrepreneur, Elaine Trebek-Kares and curated by music/art maven, Jen DiSisto. Gallery GO is the newest addition to the La Cienega Design Quarter’s contemporary art scene offering a diverse collection of unique and “young” contemporary art and photography, most often tied into musicians and super-stars.

4. Elaine ‘Callei’ Trebek Kares Reportedly Cares Deeply for Shelter Animals



The above YouTube video showcases Kares’ love for animals. Specifically, Kares shows concern for animals who have been hurt and have no homes. From the video, it seems she just might be a cat lover, when it comes to pets.

A video poster, Dustin Stiles, details the cause with Kares. The caption in his video states:

“Shelter animals, just cats this month, presented for adoption. This episode filmed at Forsaken Felines No-Kill Cat Shelter in West Los Angeles, CA. Host, Bill Crowe; interview with Elaine Trebek Kares, 44 cats need homes before the shelter closes.”

5. Elaine ‘Callei’ Trebek Kares’ Art Gallery Has Drawn Quite a Few Celebs

A post by Karen Bystedt shows the close-knit art world to which Kares belongs. The Instagram post by Bystedt says: “At #GalleryGo with the lovely and talented owner #ElaineTrebekKares who bought #Konfuzed and my art #collaboration #serigraph #LateNight @chrisbrownofficial @elchingonsez,” and drops some famous names. The area in which Kares’ gallery, Gallery GO is located, is quite noteworthy in its location. The address boasts a prime spot in the trendy La Cienega Design Quarter just below Santa Monica Blvd in Wes Hollywood.