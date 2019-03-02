Cardi B & Bruno Mars’ ‘Please Me’ Video Gets Steamy (WATCH)

The tune kicks into Cardi B & Bruno Mars’ new video, “Please Me,” with the lyrics: ‘Please me, baby, turn around and just tease me, baby. You know what I want and I need baby,’ Bruno sings with his smooth powerful tone, which continues call-and-response style with Cardi: ‘(Let me hear you say) Please, (Let me hear you say) Please.’

‘Lollipoppin’ (Poppin’), twerkin’ in some J’s (Ooh). On the dance floor (Uh-huh), no panties in the way (Nope),’ Cardi B raps, in what becomes a highly provocative display.

They meet up at a diner at the beginning of the video–and ’90s fans can rejoice, as the videos stylistics are clearly paying homage to ’90s fashions and hangout spots. Even the song itself is a solid tribute to the ’90s, both in sound and in lyrics.

‘Don’t want no young dumb s***. Better f*** me like we listenin’ to Jodeci. I was tryna lay low (Low), takin’ it slow (Slow). When I’m f***** again (Ayy),’ Cardi raps with no qualms, as she gets progressively steamier in the “Please Me” video.

The two stars move from the diner in the video to the parking lot scenes, where each of them hop into their respective convertible cars. They journey without each other, but continue to sing to each other as they drive through a tunnel.

Since it’s Cardi B, it should not be a surprise that her first verse is filled with sounds of “eeowww,” which is her signature cat sound. Her other verses give a shout out to her Dominican roots, and boast about her sexual prowess.

Both Cardi B and Mars raised some hype for the new tune on Twitter.

How ya feeling bout the please me video ? https://t.co/KjukhV6aHi pic.twitter.com/nodvNWFb2Y — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 1, 2019

“How ya feeling bout the please me video ?” Cardi B tweeted on March 1, when the video premiered.

As for Mars, he rocks a fun mustache, while Cardi B gives him some flirty eyes in the neon-lit Mexican restaurant.

There’s something that just seems to trend with Cardi B and Mars in nostalgic eras. You’ll recall their throwback song “Finesse” landed the top 10 spots in a few countries and finished at No. 14 on the Billboard Top 100 year-end chart back in 2016.

With “Please Me” now debuting in the top five of the Billboard chart, Cardi B and Mars seem to have found a formula that works for the pair.

This is the first new drop of music from Cardi B since she grabbed a coveted award at the Grammys last weekend – becoming the first female solo artist to win the Best Rap Album award.

Cardi B said she would share her Grammy for Best Rap Album with the late Mac Miller, who had also been nominated in her category for his album, ‘Swimming’. Miller had died a month after his album was released at the age of 26.