Jessica Canseco, Jose’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Canseco is the ex-wife of former MLB slugger Jose Canseco. Jessica is a cosmetic tattoo artist and a mother of one. She lives and works in California and often posts about her business on social media.

Jessica has been divorced from Jose for two decades. She found love again with Garth Fisher but their marriage also ended in divorce.

On Sunday, March 10, Jose claimed that Jessica was having an affair with his fellow former New York Yankee (and newly engaged) Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jose Canseco Claims She’s Been Having an Affair With A-Rod

On Sunday night, Jose Canseco took to Twitter to air out some dirty laundry. Whether or not the information he tweeted has any truth to it is unclear at this time.

Jose says he was watching Jennifer Lopez on World of Dance and claimed that her new fiance — Alex Rodriguez — has been cheating on her. How would he know this information? Jose claims that the “other woman” is his very own ex-wife, Jessica.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Jose tweeted.

“I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone. … Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez,” he added in a series of tweets.

Jessica has not responded to her ex’s tweets.

2. She Met Jose at a Hooters Where She Once Worked & They Have 1 Daughter Together

Jessica met Jose at a Hooters restaurant where she was working in the 90s. The two got married in 1996. The former couple welcomed a daughter, Josie, before getting divorced. Their marriage ended officially in 1999.

Before their split, Jose was arrested on a domestic abuse charge. According to the New York Times, Jose pleaded no contest to hitting Jessica. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

As the New York Times points out, this wasn’t the first time that Jose was charged with domestic violence.

“In 1992, he was charged with aggravated assault for ramming his vehicle into a new car driven by his first wife, Esther. He agreed to community service and counseling,” the outlet previously reported.

3. Her Daughter Was a Playboy Playmate of the Month in 2016 & Models for Victoria’s Secret

Josie Canseco works as a model, signed with Next Models Worldwide. She inked a deal with Victoria’s Secret and has been modeling for the company ever since.

She was the Playboy Playmate of the Month in June 2016.

Josie is fairly active on social media and has a steady Instagram following of more than 430,000 people. Her career seems to really be taking off these days, judging by her latest update.

“Stopped back in the city today to shoot my biggest project yet. Back to LA for a week, then officially moving into my dream apartment in the Big Apple,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself last week.

4. She Works as a Cosmetic & Medical Micro-Pigmentation Specialist

Jessica Canseco owns her own cosmetic tattoo shop in Beverly Hills. She is a paramedical and cosmetic tattoo specialist and offers a variety of services, including cosmetic tattooing, scar camouflage, and medical needling.

“Jessica began her career with internationally recognized Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher of ABC´s Extreme Makeover. This experience added a new dimension to her approach to natural and non-invasive beautification techniques. Jessica´s expertise in beauty enhancement has earned her prominent Beverly Hills practice an unequaled reputation,” reads the bio on her website, in part.

5. She’s Been on a Variety of Television Shows & Authored a Book

Jessica has been on a variety of television shows over the years. According to her IMDb page, she has starred as herself in about half a dozen roles. In 2016, she was on the Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family. That was her most recent television appearance. She has also been on The Arsenio Hall Show and Good Morning America.

She also appeared on the show Hollywood Exes in 2012. Four years later, she and Jose were on The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition with their daughter.

Jessica is also the author of a book called Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife.

READ NEXT: Alex Rodriguez’s Net Worth Is Estimated at $350 Million