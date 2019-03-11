Jose Canseco Claims A-Rod Is Cheating on J-Lo With His Ex-Wife

Jose Canseco has made some bold claims on social media. On Sunday night, less than 24 hours after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement on social media, Canseco took to his Twitter account to call out A-Rod for allegedly cheating. Canseco claims that Rodriguez has been sneaking around with Jessica Canseco, the former Oakland slugger’s ex-wife.

Canseco and his ex have been divorced for two decades. It’s unknown if the two still have a friendship these days. Jessica Canseco has not responded to her ex’s claims.

Here’s what you need to know:

Canseco Claims Rodriguez Has Been Cheating on Lopez With His Ex-Wife

Canseco went on a bit of a Twitter rant on Sunday night. He posted some shocking claims shortly after Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco tweeted. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone,” he added.

“Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez,” he concluded, challenging A-Rod to a boxing match or MMA fight in his very next tweet.

Canseco has been known to tweet questionable things in the past. For example, in December 2017, he tweeted about being “molested” and said it was a “turn-on.” Those tweets have since been deleted.

Neither Rodriguez nor Lopez have responded to Canseco’s claims.

Canseco Married Jessica in 1996 & They Have 1 Child Together

Canseco married Jessica Sekely in 1996 after the two met at Hooters where she was working. The couple welcomed a daughter, Josie, before divorcing in 1999.

Jessica is the author of a book called Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife. She also appeared on the show Hollywood Exes in 2012. Four years later, she and her ex-husband were on The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition with their daughter. The show aired on E!

Jessica did find love again after her divorce from Canseco, but her marriage to Garth Fisher also ended in divorce.

