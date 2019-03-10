Alex Rodriguez Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Rodriguez Net worth: $350 Million

$350 Million Birthday: July 27, 1975

Alex Rodriguez played professional baseball for 22 seasons. These days, he works as a sports analyst for ESPN.

On Saturday, March 9, Rodriguez announced that he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez. He presented her with a huge emerald cut engagement ring and posted a photo of it on social media.

Alex Rodriguez Net Worth: $350 Million

Alex Rodriguez has a net worth of $350 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. He made the majority of his money playing baseball but continues to live a comfortable lifestyle years after his retirement.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Engagement Ring He Gave Jennifer Lopez Has an Estimated Worth of $1 Million

Rodriguez didn’t cheap out when it came to purchasing an engagement ring for his girlfriend of two years, Jennifer Lopez. He seems very proud of the job he did picking out the one-of-a-kind stone as evidenced by the photo he posted (above).

The ring is a sizable emerald cut and unsurprisingly came with a hefty price tag.

“I would imagine Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring to have a retail value approaching a million dollars. It looks to be an emerald cut around 10 carats, likely an extremely good stone—VS in color and clarity,” Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, told E! News in a statement.

“J. Lo’s new emerald-cut stunner is what engagement ring dreams are made of. An approximate 15-carat diamond sparkles in a platinum solitaire setting and could easily retail for $1 Million,” jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley told the outlet.

A-Rod proposed while on vacation with Lopez in the Bahamas. After he asked Lopez to spend the rest of her life with him, he brought her back to their hotel room, which was dripping in red rose petals.

2. He Had 1 of the Most Lucrative Deals in Baseball & Was Once the Highest Paid Player in MLB History

Over the course of his career, Rodriguez played 22 seasons with three MLB teams; the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers, and the New York Yankees.

When he left the Mariners to play for the Rangers, the 10-year, $252 million contract he signed was the richest in baseball history at the time. But he ended up outdoing himself a couple of years later.

In 2004, when he inked a deal that sent him to the Bronx, A-Rod agreed to switch from shortstop to third baseman. His best friend (at the time), Derek Jeter, was the star SS in New York and if Rodriguez wanted to wear pinstripes, he had little choice.

The Rangers traded Rodriguez to the Yankees for second baseman Alfonso Soriano and a player to be named later. The Rangers also agreed to pay the remaining $67 million of his previous contract.

In 2007, Rodriguez signed a new 10-year, $275 million deal with the Yankees, making history once more. Now, of course, he has been dethroned. Just last week, Bryce Harper inked a deal for $330 million that will keep him playing for the Philadelphia Phillies for the next 13 seasons.

3. He Has Made Millions off of Endorsement Deals & Is Used to a Life Filled With Expensive Cars & His Very Own Private Jet

With just about any high-profile athlete comes a few endorsements deals that pay out more than the average person dreams of making in a lifetime. That was no different for A-Rod, who has had deals with several companies, including Nike, Rawlings, Topps, and Vita Coco.

In 2012, Forbes reported that Rodriguez made an extra $2 million from endorsement deals. While that amount was nowhere near his salary for the year ($31 million), it was definitely a nice addition.

Rodriguez lives an ultra-luxurious life, often traveling in private jets and Bentleys — and he isn’t shy about it. Check out the Instagram video above — A-Rod posted it to his Instagram page in January.

In 2007, the New York Post reported that A-Rod dropped some $15.5 million on his very own 16-passenger Gulfstream IV private jet. And that’s just how Rodriguez gets around by air. But what about on land? According to Complex, he has owned a Porsche 911 Convertible, Maybach 57, and a Ferrari 575 Maranello. Oh, and he’s also had his name on a Mercedes-Benz dealership (yes, the whole dealership) or two.

It’s no secret that A-Rod has expensive taste. His art collection, for example, tops the 6-figure mark, according to Page Six.

4. He Bought a $15M Condo With Lopez in 2018

Last year, A-Rod and J-Lo flexed their real estate muscles, purchasing a swanky condo in a Manhattan sky rise. The duo laid down some $15 million for the luxurious abode located in Midtown. The price was a steal, as the couple was able to shave about $2 million off the asking price ($17.5 million) in the negotiation process.

“A standard mortgage on their $15-plus million sale price would cost the couple at least $60,000 per month and marketing materials show taxes and common charges tally up to $15,564 per month for a total annual outlay of around $1 million,” Variety reported at the time.

The swanky spot’s address — 432 Park Ave. — is prime real estate in the Big Apple. Rodriguez and Lopez purchased a half-floor unit that is located on the 36th floor of the 96-story tower. It boasts 4,033 square feet of living space, complete with 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Rodriguez also owns a 1.47-acre property in Coral Gables, Florida, that he purchased for $2.69 million back in 2013. He also owns a “contemporary villa” that overlooks L.A.’s Sunset Strip. The home, which was once inhabited by actress Meryl Streep, cost A-Rod a cool $4.8 million in 2014.

He’s also bought and sold real estate, earning money along the way. In 2010, A-Rod dropped $7.4 million on land in Miami. He built a house on the property and sold it for $30 million in 2013, according to ESPN. That same year, he paid $2.1 million for a condo on Miami beach, selling it a year later for $2.575 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

5. He Has Been on ‘Shark Tank’

Rodriguez is the founder and CEO of A-ROD CORP, “a private holding company that focuses on real estate, construction, high-end fitness centers, and even automotive dealerships,” USA Today reports.

He has also tried his hand at becoming an investor, joining Mark Cuban and the other sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank.

In 2018, Rodriguez joined forces with Cuban to invest $700,000 in a portable protein powder pod called Vade Nutrition. Prior to that, A-Rod and Cuban invested in an insulated protein bottle business founded by Chris Gronkowski (brother of Rob Gronkowski) called Ice Shaker.

“He’s been terrific. He’s under promised and he’s over delivered. Our sales have done incredibly well,” Rodriguez told CNBC‘s Make It of Gronkowski. “They have five brothers, [Cuban and I] think now we’re like seven brothers having this great company, and we’re having a great time. Hopefully, sometime in the next few years, we have a nice exit,” he added.

Rodriguez’s other paid ventures post-baseball have included a gig on FOX Sports as an analyst, the host of CNBC’s, Back in the Game, and an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, a job he currently holds.

READ NEXT: How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Engaged?