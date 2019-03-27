Jonathan Scott Does Not Have a Wife & Is Not Engaged

Jonathan Scott isn’t rushing into a relationship with anybody anytime soon, according to People. Scott told the publication that he is happy to take his time finding his one true love, and believes that “love will find him,” but that he’s in no rush at the moment.

After Scott and longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov split last April, the TV contractor says he is content with being single and that finding a new lady love is “not a focus right now.”

“Right now, I am pretty intimately involved with fourteen construction projects,” Scott joked last year. “I think the right person will come along when they come along. Other than that, I haven’t really put any thought into it. For me, it’s not a focus right now.”

According to People, he also revealed he was approached by the producers of The Bachelor yet again post-split, but says he has no interest in taking part in the reality series. “I would never do it, because I would just have too much anxiety. I am much more interested in being focused on one person,” he says.

Although he isn’t totally focused on finding “the one” right now, he has expressed in the past that he feels like he wasn’t very lucky with love. He broke down in tears at his twin brother Drew’s wedding to his now-wife, Linda Phan, when the couple tied the knot in Italy in May. However, the ceremony, which took place just a month after the end of Scott’s nearly two-year relationship, had Scott feeling a quite emotional, and the HGTV personality was in tears by the end.

After toasting the newlywed couple, he said, “I have not been so fortunate in love, however.” Wiping away tears he continued, “You will have highs and you will have lows, but always give each other the benefit of the doubt.”

His ex-girlfriend Kuznetsov hasn’t had any issues moving on and finding “the one,” however, according to a different article by People. “I wish Jacinta the very best always,” Scott told People following Kuznetsov’s announcement that she was engaged to photographer, filmmaker and conservationist Will Allen via Instagram.

Scott and Kuznetsov dated for about two years, and announced their split last spring, both writing a heartfelt message on Instagram. “When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” Scott wrote. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he continued. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Kuznetsov wrote a similar (now-deleted) post, stating that she will always love and respect Scott, but that they had gone their separate ways. “An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways.”

According to People, Scott had been married once before. He tied the knot with his first wife Kelsey, an airline-crew scheduler, in 2007. Two years later the relationship fell apart. He said he felt “defeated, but I learned a lot,” he told People in August 2017, adding, “I don’t think I could enjoy what I have today with Jacinta if I hadn’t gone through a failed marriage.”

