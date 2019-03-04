Khloé Kardashian Denies Rumors She’s the Next Bachelorette

Khloé Kardashian has vehemently denied the rumors that she will appear on the next season of The Bachelorette, and even went so far as to threaten to sue the creator of the show for his “insensitive” comments.

Following Khloé’s recent messy split from the father of her child and longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson, rumors started to swirl that Khloé was considering signing on as the next Bachelorette. Her sister Kim quickly shut the rumors down, calling the speculation “fake f–king news,” and screenshot a conversation with her sister, where Kim asked Khloé and Kris Jenner (their mother) whether or not she was in talks with the showrunners. Khloé wrote “ewwww I mean put some respeck on my name,” so Kim screenshot the convo and tagged The Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss on Twitter.

The Kardashian’s weren’t too thrilled with Fleiss, as he had a big hand in spreading the rumor to begin with. After Kim called out the rumors for being “fake f–king news,” he had responded to her on Twitter, claiming she wouldn’t have any clue either way, since they have their stars sign non-disclosure forms prior to filming.

“FYI… We have strict confidentiality agreements with all # TheBachelorette candidates. @khloekardashian couldn’t tell @KimKardashian anyway…” Fleiss wrote on Twitter, to which and angry Khloé responded “I’m not f–king clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!”

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! https://t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

Fleiss, 54, first floated the idea of having Khloé star in her own season of The Bachelorette last month after the star’s personal life was turned upside down and plastered all over the media by an alleged cheating scandal involving then-boyfriend Thompson and Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloé’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

The entire debacle was sparked after Fleiss published a series of tweets on February 21 and 22, claiming he was in talks with Kris Jenner, Khloé’s mother and manager. He first wrote “Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner …” followed by a second tweet, announcing to fans of the show that he was in contact with Jenner and that fans should “stay tuned” for more details on Khloé’s involvement for the next season.

Following Khloé’s legal threat, Weiss offered his version of an apology. “This is about helping people find true love — nothing more! One of the things we look for in choosing The Bachelorette is a great sense of humor. Might be time to look elsewhere,” he wrote. “I sincerely offered our assistance. If a certain someone thinks he/she doesn’t need our help to find true love, so be it!”

So, as evidenced by several of the Kardashians and Jenner, Khloé will not be involved in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. However, fans will have to wait and see for sure. While ABC hasn’t announced season 15 of The Bachelorette just yet, fans can expect to see the show return in May 2019.

