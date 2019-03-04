Cassie Randolph’s Docuseries ‘Young Once’

Cassie Randolph’s Docuseries ‘Young Once’

Cassie Randolph wants to set the record straight about a docuseries that the Bachelor contestant stars in, which documents her past relationship with an ex-boyfriend. The series, titled Young Once, follows a group of young Christians, including Cassie and her (now) ex-boyfriend, Caelan Tiongson, on a quest to “live counter culturally,” while navigating the way faith plays a role in their daily lives.

The full IMDb summary reads: “YOUNG ONCE is a documentary series that follows a group of young Christians from Southern California on their quest to live counter culturally. Season one documented this eclectic group as they attended one of America’s most conservative private schools, where alcohol, drugs and sex are off-limits. Season two continues the journey as they graduate and face a myriad of difficult decisions as young adults.”

Season 1 was recorded about four years ago, in 2015, according to Reality Steve. When the season ended, Randolph was still dating Tiongson, who had actually passed up an opportunity to play basketball overseas to continue his relationship with Randolph, Marie Claire reports. However, the season 2 trailer recently dropped and it appears that the two are definitely broken up, although they are trying to remain friends. The second season was apparently recorded over the summer of 2018, shortly before Randolph started shooting The Bachelor, and follows Randolph and her group of friends post-college as they try to navigate the temptations and stress of the real world.

According to Marie Claire, Young Once also features Randolph’s sister, Michelle Randolph, who has appeared in nine episodes with Cassie thus far. Michelle has also starred in scripted productions of A Snow White Christmas and House of the Witch, and has Young Once listed as her first credited role on iMDB.

Last month, Randolph jumped online to clarify that Young Once was filmed before she was cast on The Bachelor, and that she and Tiongson are no longer romantically involved. “I’m getting a lot of questions about my ex and a docuseries we filmed before Bachelor. While I don’t feel it is necessary that I share all the details, a lot of people are curious and the worst thing is false rumors. I didn’t want to address this without his permission, but he posted about it today so I think it’s good if I do too,” Randolph wrote in an Instagram in early February.

View this post on Instagram

I’m getting a lot of questions about my ex and a docuseries we filmed before Bachelor. While I don’t feel it is necessary that I share all the details, a lot of people are curious and the worst thing is false rumors. I didn’t want to address this without his permission, but he posted about it today so I think it’s good if I do too. Caelan and I dated all through college and in 2015 we filmed Young Once. A while after our breakup we put our past behind us and became friends again. We share a lot of mutual friends and he is close to my family. We both dated other people and had moved on. While we were never officially a couple again, there was a time last spring that we considered getting back together, but that didn’t work out. I was open to staying friends, but he understandably thought this was too hard. Just because we didn’t work out doesn’t mean we now hate each other and don’t care about the other. It just wasn’t right for us. Since I was the one saying we couldn’t be together, this was extra hard for him. Relationships are complicated and navigating isn’t usually straight forward. We were on and off for so long that turning it off for good was a difficult decision as I truly didn’t want to regret giving up if we were meant to be. But certain things were unhealthy and it became clear we were supposed to move on. Over the summer, unexpectedly and out of the blue, we were contacted by YO and learned they were considering a S2- a follow up on some of the original cast. This again put Caelan and I directly back in each other’s lives as our social circle overlaps. One of the storylines highlighted is our drawn out/complex relationship and the challenges of us staying friends post breakup and whether it is possible or not. We filmed for several weeks prior to Caelan heading to Asia to play pro basketball and before I found out that I was cast for Bachelor. The timing of everything was completely chance. I care very much about Caelan and I want nothing but the best for him and his life. Meanwhile I am back to real life, focusing on grad school, working and trying to remain grounded as I balance this new intense scrutiny of my life.

A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on

She continued: “Caelan and I dated all through college and in 2015 we filmed Young Once. A while after our breakup we put our past behind us and became friends again. We share a lot of mutual friends and he is close to my family. We both dated other people and had moved on.”

Her ex also confirmed, in a very long Instagram post, that the two were absolutely broken up when she started filming The Bachelor. He also claims that the second season of Young Once airing at the same time as The Bachelor was planned by the network to attract viewers.

If you are interested in checking out the docuseries, the entire first season is on YouTube. You can also head over to youngonce.ca to catch the second season on Monday nights.

What do you think about Randolph’s reality show, Young Once? Do you think the topic will come up between her and Colton Underwood, or that she will address it on the show? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in Mondays at 8/7c on ABC to catch the next episode of The Bachelor.

