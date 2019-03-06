Luke Perry’s Daughter Posts Touching Tribute After ‘90210’ Actor’s Death

Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry died this week as a result of a massive stroke he endured last Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Doctors sedated Perry in efforts to help him recover, but he was unable to survive. Perry died surrounded by family and friends. The actor was 52 years old.

Recently, his daughter Sophie took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her father in which she wrote, “I’m not really sure what to say or do.” She thanked the actor’s fans for sending their family love following his tragic and sudden death.

Her caption in full reads: “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Sophie was on a volunteer trip in Malawi when the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, February 27. Perry’s rep confirmed on Monday that the Riverdale star passed away with his family, including his daughter and his son Jack, 20, by his side. Perry shared both of his children with his ex-wife Rachel Sharp, who was also there with him.

Sophie is one of two of Perry’s children. Her older brother, Jack Perry, was born in 1997 and is a professional wrestler. His wrestling name is “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy.

Though Sophie and Jack’s parents remained married for about a decade, the couple divorced in 2003. The siblings were part of Perry and Sharp’s shared custody arrangement.

The actor loved being a father. When asked about playing a dad on TV and being one in real life, he told Us, “My personal family is really all I care about and I think everyone can relate to that. You love your family and you care about them, that’s the main thing about [Fred Andrews] that I connect to.

“It’s hard to tell people how to raise their kids and I’m certainly no authority on raising children, but love them as much as you can and talk to them as much as you can, make time for them.”

Luke Perry's rep: "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends" https://t.co/rQ0FGNExCr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 4, 2019

Perry’s former 90210 castmates have also posted their own touching tributes following his untimely death. Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh, Perry’s character’s longtime girlfriend, finally posted on Instagram Tuesday morning writing, “Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the show, posted, “Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it.”

In an exclusive statement to People, Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on 90210, said, “My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.”

