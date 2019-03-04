Sophie Perry, Luke Perry’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Luke Perry loved the craft of acting so much that he once described his persistence in launching his acting career to Whoopi Goldberg in the ’90s. He told Goldberg in an interview that he had interviewed for 215 acting jobs in New York before finally securing a TV commercial. The actor then became quite the notable TV figure, as he grew in popularity on Aaron Spelling’s hit show, Beverly Hills 90210. He also starred in Riverdale, before passing on March 4.

As the passing of Perry grips the entertainment circuit, many fans mourn him like family. Perry is indeed survived by his loved ones–his only daughter, Sophie Perry, included. Few reports have been released about the young Perry; the following five fast facts cover the key highlights about Perry’s daughter.

1. Sophie Perry Has an Older Brother: The Two Were Born to Luke Perry & His Ex-Wife, Rachel Sharp

Luke Perry married Rachel Sharp on November 20, 1993. He was 27 and Sharp was 24.

The young lovers got married in San Fernando Valley. It was rumored that they were to marry in Vegas, but they changed plans to avoid news leaks and maintain privacy.

Perry and Sharp had two children, the youngest of whom is Sophie, born June 7, 2000. Sophie’s older brother, Jack Perry, was born in 1997 and is a professional wrestler. His wrestling name is “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy.

2. Sophie Perry’s Mom, Rachel Sharp, Was Not in Show Business Directly Like Dad Luke Perry, But Her Mom Came From a Hollywood Background Too

Sophie’s life was influenced by her mom’s experience as a woman outside of the Hollywood acting world and showbiz in general. Her life was also influenced by her dad’s experience as a well-known actor.

But–not so fast, even though Sharp was described as having a sales career “outside of acting,” reports state that Sharp did act in one known film, Teen Wolf Too. The film was a sequel to the 1985 film Teen Wolf.

Also, Sharp’s half-sister, Sophie’s aunt, was an actress. Sharp’s father–Sophie’s grandfather–was a screenwriter. Sophie had quite the entertainment influences from both the Perry side and the Sharp side of her family.

3. Sophie Perry Is Now a Maturing Teenager

Though Sophie’s parents remained married for about a decade (since 1993), the couple divorced back in 2003. As a result, young Sophie was part of Perry and Sharp’s shared custody arrangement.

Floating photos on the web (like the above photo) show Sophie as an adorable young kid. Now, the youngest Perry is actually a teenager, like Luke Perry had been when he’d begun acting.

In fact, Sophie will soon no longer be a teen. She’ll be 20 in the year 2020.

4. Luke Perry Said He Wouldn’t Want His Daughter, Sophie, to Date His TV Character



“What do your kids think of your career?” Luke is asked in the above video.

“They don’t think of my career,” Luke said, chuckling. “I know they watch Riverdale [a show in which he starred]; yeah, we talked about that.”

Luke went on to discuss his portrayal of the bad-boy character, Dylan McKay, in Beverly Hills 90210. The character had been a defining one.

Yet, when asked whether he would he want his 16-year-old daughter dating his Beverly Hills, 90210 character? He said nope.

5. Sophie Perry, Along With Her Immediate Family Surrounded Luke as He Passed

Sophie and her family said goodbye to Luke Perry on March 4. Luke Perry’s rep gave a report about his surrounding family.

His rep confirmed that his children, fiance, and ex-wife had surrounded him in his passing. Sophie was his only daughter.

“[Luke] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” said Perry’s rep, according to his statement posted by Hollywood Reporter: