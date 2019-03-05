Did Luke Perry Ever Date Shannen Doherty? Was She His Girlfriend?

On Monday morning, Luke Perry of Beverly Hills 90210 fame died. Perry suffered a massive stroke last week and was unable to recover. In the wake of his passing, many people have been wondering about his life, particularly about who he has dated.

As previously reported by Heavy, Perry has been out on many dates over the years and has been linked to several actresses, including Kelly Preston and Yasmine Bleeth. The teen idol could be considered a ladies man in his own right, but not all of his relationships were romantic.

For example, he became very fond of his 90210 co-star and on-screen love interest, Shannen Doherty — despite some rough patches. While viewers of the show simply couldn’t get enough of bad boy Dylan McKay (Perry) and his love, Brenda Walsh (Doherty), others couldn’t help but ship the two. For years, many have wondered if the two ever dated in real life. The simple answer to that question is no.

Here’s what you need to know:

Doherty Was Heartbroken to Learn of Perry’s Stroke But Hasn’t Posted About His Passing

Shortly after the news of Perry’s stroke broke, Doherty took to Instagram to post the above photo.

“My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” she captioned the throwback.

Additionally, Doherty spoke with Entertainment Tonight at The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation’s Compassion Project Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was asked about Perry and instantly got emotional.

“I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him. It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan,” she told the outlet. When she was asked about how he was recovering, Doherty’s voice broke.

“He’s gonna — everybody just keep positive, wonderful thoughts, and that’s all I’m gonna say,” she added.

She & Perry Went Through Some Health Issues Around the Same Time & He Was Supportive of Her During Her Battle With Breast Cancer

Perry and Doherty both dealt with health issues around the same time.

In 2015, Perry revealed that “doctors found precancerous growths in his colon after he underwent a routine colonoscopy,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer the same year.

While Perry had the growths removed and didn’t need further treatment, Doherty had to undergo chemotherapy. Perry was very supportive of her during this time.

“She’s brave, she’s a fighter. She’s in my heart and I think about it. Shannen has taken the opportunity to raise awareness and let everybody know breast cancer is still a problem. I’ll take this opportunity to send her my love,” he told Us Weekly in 2017.

READ NEXT: Luke Perry’s Ex-Girlfriend & Dating History