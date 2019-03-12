Keziah, Lupe Fiasco’s Little Sister, Found After Being Reported Missing

Keziah, Lupe Fiasco’s little sister, has been missing in Atlanta since the afternoon of March 11. Keziah’s mother, Aja Dixon, is pleading for her 16-year-old daughter’s return on Facebook. On March 12, Fiasco posted a screenshot of Keziah’s mother’s Facebook message announcing that her daughter had disappeared. Fiasco wrote, “This is my little sister. Missing since yesterday in West Atlanta If you have any info please contact the Atlanta Police Department ASAP!” Shortly after the publication of this article, Fiasco tweeted that Keziah had been found safe. After the teenager was found, Fiasco deleted the tweeting saying that Keziah had gone missing.

Dixon said in her Facebook post that her daughter has been missing since 2 p.m. on March 12. Dixon said she last saw her daughter after she left for work and wrote, “if u see her say something please.” Keziah is described as being 170 pounds and being 5-foot-9 inches tall. Dixon was wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, a gray fanny pack and two Afro puffs.

Dixon says she has filed a missing persons report. TMZ reports that Dixon told them that there has been nothing out of the ordinary in their home in the days leading up to Keziah’s disappearance. Dixon also said that the family is new to the area.

