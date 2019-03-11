Michelle Randolph’s Boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Michelle Randolph’s boyfriend is Gregg Sulkin, an actor known for a number of roles, including his work on The Wizards of Waverly Place.

Sulkin was recently photographed with The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood, leading fans to speculate that Underwood had chosen Cassie Randolph at the end of the show, despite their dramatic penultimate episode together.

Sulkin and Randolph have been together since 2018. Prior to that, Sulkin dated Bella Thorne; the two broke up in 2016. Here’s what you need to know about their relationship:

1. Sulkin Was Seen With Bachelor Star Colton Underwood Days Before the Show’s Finale

Colton Underwood Hits the Gym With Cassie Randolph’s Sister’s BF Gregg https://t.co/QHkZ4iBowQ pic.twitter.com/maUOd12RJH — Kiki (@kiki_queenj) March 2, 2019

In the first week of March, Sulkin was photographed leaving a gym alongside Bachelor star Colton Underwood and singer Jake Miller. This prompted fans of the show to speculate that Underwood chose Cassie Randolph at the end of the show, despite her efforts to leave in the penultimate episode.

Sulkin has not appeared on The Bachelor at any point, though Randolph did when Cassie brought Colton home to meet her family.

2. Sulkin & Randolph Have Been Dating Since October 2018

According to their Instagram feeds, Randolph and Sulkin have been in a relationship since at least October 2018. Randolph first graced Sulkin’s Instagram on October 17, when the star captioned a picture of them, “Thank you for coming into my life and making it better. I love you.”

Randolph also posted a picture of her boyfriend, writing, “happy as a lil clam 🐳”

It’s not clear how Randolph and Sulkin met. However, they’re both in the entertainment business, so it’s easy to believe that their lives might have crossed paths through a shared social network, or through their professional lives.

3. Randolph Is a Model & Actress, & Even Ran a YouTube Channel With Cassie

Randolph is a model and actress who has three credits on IMDB, including her work in the TV movie House of the Witch, the movie A Snow White Christmas, and one film that’s in post-production called 5 Years Apart.

Both of the Randolph sisters also starred in the 2016-19 reality TV series Young Once. The IMDB summary of the show by Jon Oleksiuk reads, “YOUNG ONCE is a documentary series that follows a group of young Christians from Southern California on their quest to live counter culturally. Season one documented this eclectic group as they attended one of America’s most conservative private schools, where alcohol, drugs and sex are off-limits. Season two continues the journey as they graduate and face a myriad of difficult decisions as young adults.”

Randolph’s Instagram feed is also filled with her modeling work.

4. Sulkin Is an Actor, Mostly Known for His Role in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place

Sulkin is an established actor with 36 credits to his name on IMDB. He’s most well-known for his acting roles on Disney’s The Wizards of Waverly Place, as well as Pretty Little Liars, Melissa and Joey, and Avalon High.

In December, Sulkin hinted to his Instagram followers that a new movie of his would be coming next Christmas. He wrote, “Day 1 here in Vancouver. (Was awake at 6 am & this photo is clearly proof that the coffee hasn’t kicked in just yet) Who is a fan of Christmas movies?…Because there is one coming your way THIS CHRISTMAS!!!”

5. Sulkin Has Not Mentioned Anything About His Proximity to The Bachelor Via His Girlfriend

Though Sulkin often posts pictures of his time with Randolph, he has not acknowledged Cassie’s adventure (or subsequent results) on The Bachelor. However, Randolph has posted about her sister a few times during her time on the show.

On March 5, Randolph wrote,