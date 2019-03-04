Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale, Kiss in Public at NHL Game

If there were any doubts about whether Pete Davidson, 25, had been dating Kate Beckinsale, 45, a British actress two decades his senior, the pair just put those doubts to rest.

The two had been attending a hockey game on Sunday, in New York, where the New York Rangers had been playing against the Washington Capitals–and fans spotted the pair in full lip-locked action. TMZ published photos of the two kissing as they sat behind the Rangers’ bench.

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale seem like huge NHL fans based on this pic from last night's Rangers game. pic.twitter.com/mnRXO8qTh2 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 4, 2019

Until late last year, Davidson had been engaged to Ariana Grande, and alluded to the fact that nothing too dramatic had happened to cause them to split:

On October 14, 2018, reports came out that–after 5 months together–Grande and Davidson had called it quits.

TMZ was the first to report that the couple had broken up. A source who is reportedly close to both Davidson and Grande said, “it was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone,” according to PEOPLE.

Then, news about Davidson and Beckinsale’s fresh relationship hit the circuit.

As reported earlier on Heavy.com, several outlets had begun to report that Beckinsale had been dating Davidson and that they’d been first linked together in January at an after-party for the Golden Globes.

“They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating,” a source told Page Six. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

This fresh, romantic, news about Davidson and Beckinsale signals a new start for Davidson after reports raged in December of 2018 that he had blocked Grande. (Back then, in fact, fans said that Grande wasn’t able to see Davidson’s recent post about mental health and bullies until later–because he’d blocked her).

After Grande did see his post about bullies, Grande defended Davidson from the online drama, stating on Instagram:

I know u [sic] already know this, but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” the “Thank U, Next” songstress began. “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I’ve learned thru [sic] my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials, so I do understand, but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever, regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u [sic] that so please let whatever point you’re trying to make go.

Grande’s note ended with, “I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

With that ending, Davidson has now embarked on what looks like a new beginning with Beckinsale. Davidson & Beckinsale’s PDA included holdings hands publicly as they left the NHL game Sunday.

According to E! News, a source said the new couple was happy.

“Kate’s very into Pete and is really enjoying the time she’s spending with him; he’s quirky and fun,” according to E!’s reported source. “He doesn’t take himself too seriously. He’s very sweet and lovely to her. You wouldn’t necessarily put them together, but its working for now. She’s excited about getting to know him and hoping to spend more time with him. When they are apart they talk a lot and never run out of things to say. He always has her laughing and that’s a good feeling to have.”